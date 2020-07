Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pristine home with upgrades galore in La Mesa, near parks, restaurants and easy freeway access. Bright home with hardwood floors, whole home fan and dual pane windows. Enhancements include gorgeous kitchen back splash, and granite counters in bathroom. Spacious yard on top of hillside with swing, covered patio, sitting area and fruit trees. Three car garage includes work space, storage and laundry. Tenant to cover utilities, pets okay upon approval.