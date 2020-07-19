6155 Severin Dr

Amenities

2 BR/ 1 BA 770 SQFT LA MESA DUPLEX UNIT - Recently renovated duplex unit in the community of La Mesa. This upstairs unit features, an upgraded kitchen with lots of counter space, and storage. The unit also features new carpet and updated bathroom. Property features one garage space and private yard. The unit is located near local parks (Northmont Park), schools (Northmont Elementary School) and provides for easy access to local public transit and 125 freeway access.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: Gas and electricity

Owner Pays: Water and Trash

No Pets



HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



Sorry we do not accept section 8



$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant



HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



