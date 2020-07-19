All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 6155 Severin Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
6155 Severin Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6155 Severin Dr

6155 Severin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6155 Severin Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
2 BR/ 1 BA 770 SQFT LA MESA DUPLEX UNIT - Recently renovated duplex unit in the community of La Mesa. This upstairs unit features, an upgraded kitchen with lots of counter space, and storage. The unit also features new carpet and updated bathroom. Property features one garage space and private yard. The unit is located near local parks (Northmont Park), schools (Northmont Elementary School) and provides for easy access to local public transit and 125 freeway access.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Gas and electricity
Owner Pays: Water and Trash
No Pets

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

Sorry we do not accept section 8

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4597716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6155 Severin Dr have any available units?
6155 Severin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
Is 6155 Severin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6155 Severin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6155 Severin Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6155 Severin Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 6155 Severin Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6155 Severin Dr offers parking.
Does 6155 Severin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6155 Severin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6155 Severin Dr have a pool?
No, 6155 Severin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6155 Severin Dr have accessible units?
No, 6155 Severin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6155 Severin Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6155 Severin Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6155 Severin Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6155 Severin Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue
La Mesa, CA 91942
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College