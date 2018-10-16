Amenities

6075 Kelton Ave Available 06/01/20 Newly Remodeled 3 Bed/2Bath in La Mesa!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Family House. Open layout with Nice Hardwood/Carpet. Brand New Kitchen and Bathrooms. Close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, Park, and Freeway.



KITCHEN FEATURES: Brand New Cabinets and Countertops. Oven, Stove, Dishwasher.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Hardwood/Carpet Flooring, Central Heat and A/C. One Car Garage with W/D hook ups in the garage. Large backyard. Small Pet okay on approval. Landscaper Included. No Smoking.



One Year Lease



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $40 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



