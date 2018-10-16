All apartments in La Mesa
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
6075 Kelton Ave
Last updated May 30 2020

6075 Kelton Ave

6075 Kelton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6075 Kelton Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6075 Kelton Ave Available 06/01/20 Newly Remodeled 3 Bed/2Bath in La Mesa!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Family House. Open layout with Nice Hardwood/Carpet. Brand New Kitchen and Bathrooms. Close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, Park, and Freeway.

KITCHEN FEATURES: Brand New Cabinets and Countertops. Oven, Stove, Dishwasher.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Hardwood/Carpet Flooring, Central Heat and A/C. One Car Garage with W/D hook ups in the garage. Large backyard. Small Pet okay on approval. Landscaper Included. No Smoking.

One Year Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $40 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5620909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6075 Kelton Ave have any available units?
6075 Kelton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6075 Kelton Ave have?
Some of 6075 Kelton Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6075 Kelton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6075 Kelton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6075 Kelton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6075 Kelton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6075 Kelton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6075 Kelton Ave offers parking.
Does 6075 Kelton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6075 Kelton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6075 Kelton Ave have a pool?
No, 6075 Kelton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6075 Kelton Ave have accessible units?
No, 6075 Kelton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6075 Kelton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6075 Kelton Ave has units with dishwashers.

