6050 Henderson Drive #7

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly

Modern 3 bedroom townhome with 2-car garage! - The perfect, two-story, townhome with 3 bedrooms/2 baths ready for you to call it home! Beautifully maintained & upgraded you will find nestled in the hills of La Mesa in a complex that is highly desirable & rarely available.



This home is loaded with charm throughout! Upon entering to your left is the half bathroom and to your first right is the large kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, and all stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens to the large dining area that includes a breakfast bar, more cabinet space, a mirrored wall, space for a large table and access to the communal backyard. The spacious living room features a captivating stone gas fireplace.



Upstairs includes all three bedrooms and the beautiful hall bathroom with a designer tiled jacuzzi shower/tub. Both bedrooms include vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, and mirrored closet doors. The huge master bedroom has a wall to wall mirrored closet, ceiling fan, recessed lighting, great view, and private bathroom!



Your air-conditioned home also has washer/dryer hookups located in the 2-car garage.

Come relax and enjoy - complex features include a pool and spa. Guest parking is readily available.



Call today for a showing but don't wait to apply!

*Renter's insurance required

*Pet-Friendly - with additional deposit.



(RLNE4958813)