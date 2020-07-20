All apartments in La Mesa
La Mesa, CA
6050 Henderson Drive #7
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:20 AM

6050 Henderson Drive #7

6050 Henderson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6050 Henderson Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Modern 3 bedroom townhome with 2-car garage! - The perfect, two-story, townhome with 3 bedrooms/2 baths ready for you to call it home! Beautifully maintained & upgraded you will find nestled in the hills of La Mesa in a complex that is highly desirable & rarely available.

This home is loaded with charm throughout! Upon entering to your left is the half bathroom and to your first right is the large kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, and all stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens to the large dining area that includes a breakfast bar, more cabinet space, a mirrored wall, space for a large table and access to the communal backyard. The spacious living room features a captivating stone gas fireplace.

Upstairs includes all three bedrooms and the beautiful hall bathroom with a designer tiled jacuzzi shower/tub. Both bedrooms include vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, and mirrored closet doors. The huge master bedroom has a wall to wall mirrored closet, ceiling fan, recessed lighting, great view, and private bathroom!

Your air-conditioned home also has washer/dryer hookups located in the 2-car garage.
Come relax and enjoy - complex features include a pool and spa. Guest parking is readily available.

Call today for a showing but don't wait to apply!
*Renter's insurance required
*Pet-Friendly - with additional deposit.

(RLNE4958813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6050 Henderson Drive #7 have any available units?
6050 Henderson Drive #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6050 Henderson Drive #7 have?
Some of 6050 Henderson Drive #7's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6050 Henderson Drive #7 currently offering any rent specials?
6050 Henderson Drive #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6050 Henderson Drive #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6050 Henderson Drive #7 is pet friendly.
Does 6050 Henderson Drive #7 offer parking?
Yes, 6050 Henderson Drive #7 offers parking.
Does 6050 Henderson Drive #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6050 Henderson Drive #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6050 Henderson Drive #7 have a pool?
Yes, 6050 Henderson Drive #7 has a pool.
Does 6050 Henderson Drive #7 have accessible units?
No, 6050 Henderson Drive #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 6050 Henderson Drive #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6050 Henderson Drive #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
