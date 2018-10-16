Amenities
5935 Highgate Ct. Available 06/15/19 5935 Highgate Ct, La Mesa - 3-Bed 2-Bath Home REMODLED. Must See!!! -
5935 Highgate Ct
La Mesa, CA 91942
3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
$2,700 per Month, $2,300 Deposit
NOW PRE-LEASING PROPERTY.
This Charmine, Remodeled 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath home is a Gem. This home has newer carpets, fresh paint, Refrigerator, Stove, Faux Wood Blinds throughout the home, upgraded bathrooms. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and its own bathroom. There is an attached 2-car garage that you're able to access from the dining room. The kitchen does have an eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room. Done miss out on this Beautifully remodeled home on a quiet cul-de-sac. The exterior of the home was a year ago and is beautifully maintained.
Lake Murry is down the street, as well as Hiking.Nearby schools include Murray Manor Elementary School, Benchley/Weinberger Elementary School, and Maryland Avenue Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Vons, Lake Murray Tobacco Company and Big Lots. Nearby coffee shops include 7-Eleven, Patty's Cafe and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Antica Trattoria, Los Pinos Taco Shop and Vine Cottage.
Lease: 1 YEAR
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: Garage
Available: 6/15/2019
Contact Information: Phone NA
Interior Amenities
Newer Paint
Blinds - Faux Wood
Newer Carpet
Text/Call Leasing for infoJessica 619-804-3325
WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM
Cal BRE#01317589
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice
(RLNE3194270)