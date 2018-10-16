Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets coffee bar bocce court

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5935 Highgate Ct. Available 06/15/19 5935 Highgate Ct, La Mesa - 3-Bed 2-Bath Home REMODLED. Must See!!! -

5935 Highgate Ct

La Mesa, CA 91942

3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths

$2,700 per Month, $2,300 Deposit



NOW PRE-LEASING PROPERTY.



This Charmine, Remodeled 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath home is a Gem. This home has newer carpets, fresh paint, Refrigerator, Stove, Faux Wood Blinds throughout the home, upgraded bathrooms. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and its own bathroom. There is an attached 2-car garage that you're able to access from the dining room. The kitchen does have an eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room. Done miss out on this Beautifully remodeled home on a quiet cul-de-sac. The exterior of the home was a year ago and is beautifully maintained.



Lake Murry is down the street, as well as Hiking.Nearby schools include Murray Manor Elementary School, Benchley/Weinberger Elementary School, and Maryland Avenue Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Vons, Lake Murray Tobacco Company and Big Lots. Nearby coffee shops include 7-Eleven, Patty's Cafe and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Antica Trattoria, Los Pinos Taco Shop and Vine Cottage.



Lease: 1 YEAR

Pets: Not Allowed

Parking: Garage

Available: 6/15/2019

Contact Information: Phone NA



Interior Amenities



Newer Paint

Blinds - Faux Wood

Newer Carpet



Text/Call Leasing for infoJessica 619-804-3325



WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM

Cal BRE#01317589

Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice



(RLNE3194270)