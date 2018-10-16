All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 5935 Highgate Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
5935 Highgate Ct.
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

5935 Highgate Ct.

5935 Highgate Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5935 Highgate Court, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
coffee bar
bocce court
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5935 Highgate Ct. Available 06/15/19 5935 Highgate Ct, La Mesa - 3-Bed 2-Bath Home REMODLED. Must See!!! -
5935 Highgate Ct
La Mesa, CA 91942
3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
$2,700 per Month, $2,300 Deposit

NOW PRE-LEASING PROPERTY.

This Charmine, Remodeled 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath home is a Gem. This home has newer carpets, fresh paint, Refrigerator, Stove, Faux Wood Blinds throughout the home, upgraded bathrooms. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and its own bathroom. There is an attached 2-car garage that you're able to access from the dining room. The kitchen does have an eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room. Done miss out on this Beautifully remodeled home on a quiet cul-de-sac. The exterior of the home was a year ago and is beautifully maintained.

Lake Murry is down the street, as well as Hiking.Nearby schools include Murray Manor Elementary School, Benchley/Weinberger Elementary School, and Maryland Avenue Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Vons, Lake Murray Tobacco Company and Big Lots. Nearby coffee shops include 7-Eleven, Patty's Cafe and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Antica Trattoria, Los Pinos Taco Shop and Vine Cottage.

Lease: 1 YEAR
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: Garage
Available: 6/15/2019
Contact Information: Phone NA

Interior Amenities

Newer Paint
Blinds - Faux Wood
Newer Carpet

Text/Call Leasing for infoJessica 619-804-3325

WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM
Cal BRE#01317589
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

(RLNE3194270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5935 Highgate Ct. have any available units?
5935 Highgate Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5935 Highgate Ct. have?
Some of 5935 Highgate Ct.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5935 Highgate Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5935 Highgate Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5935 Highgate Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5935 Highgate Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 5935 Highgate Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 5935 Highgate Ct. offers parking.
Does 5935 Highgate Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5935 Highgate Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5935 Highgate Ct. have a pool?
No, 5935 Highgate Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 5935 Highgate Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5935 Highgate Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5935 Highgate Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5935 Highgate Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College