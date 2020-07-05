5915 Nagel St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Super cute La Mesa house by Grossmont Center! 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath home with 1 car garage and plenty of storage. Room for 3 cars to park. House has hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with butcher block countertops and vinyl windows throughout. Super safe neighborhood with great schools! Home has open space to the rear with birds and wildlife around. Laundry hook ups (tenant to provide). Just a wonderful home in a great neighborhood. $250 off rent in January if rented/occupied by 12/01/19. $2500 a month / $2000 security deposit. This property is managed by a responsible landlord. Showing property this Saturday 11/16 10am-1130am or call me.