La Mesa, CA
5915 Nagel St
Last updated November 17 2019 at 8:08 AM

5915 Nagel St

5915 Nagel Street · No Longer Available
Location

5915 Nagel Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super cute La Mesa house by Grossmont Center! 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath home with 1 car garage and plenty of storage. Room for 3 cars to park. House has hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with butcher block countertops and vinyl windows throughout. Super safe neighborhood with great schools! Home has open space to the rear with birds and wildlife around. Laundry hook ups (tenant to provide). Just a wonderful home in a great neighborhood. $250 off rent in January if rented/occupied by 12/01/19. $2500 a month / $2000 security deposit. This property is managed by a responsible landlord. Showing property this Saturday 11/16 10am-1130am or call me.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5915 Nagel St have any available units?
5915 Nagel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5915 Nagel St have?
Some of 5915 Nagel St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5915 Nagel St currently offering any rent specials?
5915 Nagel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5915 Nagel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5915 Nagel St is pet friendly.
Does 5915 Nagel St offer parking?
Yes, 5915 Nagel St offers parking.
Does 5915 Nagel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5915 Nagel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5915 Nagel St have a pool?
No, 5915 Nagel St does not have a pool.
Does 5915 Nagel St have accessible units?
No, 5915 Nagel St does not have accessible units.
Does 5915 Nagel St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5915 Nagel St has units with dishwashers.

