5708 Baltimore Street Unit #381

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse parking pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Lake Murray View condo - View condo of Lake Murray with direct access walking trails right out your back door! Ground floor unit with patio facing open space overlooking the lake. Parking space is very near to entry. Master bath has shower and no tub. 2nd bath has tub. Complex has 5 pools, 4 spas, recreation area, car wash, tennis courts, main pool heated, roving patrol service, Walk to shopping and close to freeways and colleges. Great La Mesa location with a very peacful and serenne setting that is rarly available to rent!



Please call or email to schedule a showing



Matt Gelinas

858-276-9922

Income Property Advisors, Inc.

BRE 02092651

www.ipasd.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5622664)