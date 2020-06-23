5455 Baltimore Drive #21

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Beautiful Upgraded Condo located in La Mesa/ Lake Murray! - This beautiful condo located in the community the Hillside Village is close to it all! The first feature you have is a large balcony to enjoy those warm summer nights!



The condo has cherry laminate flooring in the living room, dining room and down the hallway. In the kitchen you have custom black granite counter tops with stainless steel fridge with a large pull out freezer. Custom back splash and pristine white cabinetry show the true pride of ownership. For those culinary experts the black stove top is a Kenmore Elite, with a Kenmore Elite microwave to match. The stainless steel dishwasher and breakfast bar surely add greatly to this upgraded kitchen.



Down the hall is the master suite with maple laminate flooring and a large vanity sink area. This master bedroom is very spacious with plenty of closet space. The large window allows for plenty of natural lighting!



The second bedroom has carpeted flooring and great closet space as well. Directly in front of the bedroom you have a hall bathroom with a white tiled enclosure and porcelain tub.



This condo offers two reserved parking spaces and a private storage room where you have the washer dryer hookups.



The community features a beautiful spa to relax in. This condo puts you in the heart of La Mesa, close to Lake Murray and plenty of shops and restaurants.



Close freeway access will have you downtown or at the beach in no time!



Renters Insurance required!



(RLNE4510876)