All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 5455 Baltimore Drive #21.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
5455 Baltimore Drive #21
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5455 Baltimore Drive #21

5455 Baltimore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5455 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Beautiful Upgraded Condo located in La Mesa/ Lake Murray! - This beautiful condo located in the community the Hillside Village is close to it all! The first feature you have is a large balcony to enjoy those warm summer nights!

The condo has cherry laminate flooring in the living room, dining room and down the hallway. In the kitchen you have custom black granite counter tops with stainless steel fridge with a large pull out freezer. Custom back splash and pristine white cabinetry show the true pride of ownership. For those culinary experts the black stove top is a Kenmore Elite, with a Kenmore Elite microwave to match. The stainless steel dishwasher and breakfast bar surely add greatly to this upgraded kitchen.

Down the hall is the master suite with maple laminate flooring and a large vanity sink area. This master bedroom is very spacious with plenty of closet space. The large window allows for plenty of natural lighting!

The second bedroom has carpeted flooring and great closet space as well. Directly in front of the bedroom you have a hall bathroom with a white tiled enclosure and porcelain tub.

This condo offers two reserved parking spaces and a private storage room where you have the washer dryer hookups.

The community features a beautiful spa to relax in. This condo puts you in the heart of La Mesa, close to Lake Murray and plenty of shops and restaurants.

Close freeway access will have you downtown or at the beach in no time!

Renters Insurance required!

(RLNE4510876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5455 Baltimore Drive #21 have any available units?
5455 Baltimore Drive #21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5455 Baltimore Drive #21 have?
Some of 5455 Baltimore Drive #21's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5455 Baltimore Drive #21 currently offering any rent specials?
5455 Baltimore Drive #21 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5455 Baltimore Drive #21 pet-friendly?
No, 5455 Baltimore Drive #21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 5455 Baltimore Drive #21 offer parking?
Yes, 5455 Baltimore Drive #21 does offer parking.
Does 5455 Baltimore Drive #21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5455 Baltimore Drive #21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5455 Baltimore Drive #21 have a pool?
No, 5455 Baltimore Drive #21 does not have a pool.
Does 5455 Baltimore Drive #21 have accessible units?
No, 5455 Baltimore Drive #21 does not have accessible units.
Does 5455 Baltimore Drive #21 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5455 Baltimore Drive #21 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College