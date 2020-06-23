5441 Connecticut Ave

Amenities

2 Bedroom-1 Bathroom Single Story Unit in La Mesa with Water/Trash/Electricity/Gas/Sewer Paid. - Quaint single story unit located in La Mesa, within minutes to shopping, dining and freeway access.



This unit has it's own entrance, there is vinyl wood plank and tile flooring, the kitchen comes with gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Plenty of cabinet space for kitchen storage.



This unit comes with wall air conditioning and wall heating. There is a washer and dryer in the property for tenants use. There is a fenced backyard and 1 reserved parking space available. Owner covers water, trash, electricity, gas and sewer.



Rental insurance required upon move in. No Pets and No Smoking



1-Year Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



