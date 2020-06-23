All apartments in La Mesa
5441 Connecticut Ave
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

5441 Connecticut Ave

5441 Connecticut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5441 Connecticut Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

2 Bedroom-1 Bathroom Single Story Unit in La Mesa with Water/Trash/Electricity/Gas/Sewer Paid. - Quaint single story unit located in La Mesa, within minutes to shopping, dining and freeway access.

This unit has it's own entrance, there is vinyl wood plank and tile flooring, the kitchen comes with gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Plenty of cabinet space for kitchen storage.

This unit comes with wall air conditioning and wall heating. There is a washer and dryer in the property for tenants use. There is a fenced backyard and 1 reserved parking space available. Owner covers water, trash, electricity, gas and sewer.

Rental insurance required upon move in. No Pets and No Smoking

1-Year Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4696360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5441 Connecticut Ave have any available units?
5441 Connecticut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5441 Connecticut Ave have?
Some of 5441 Connecticut Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5441 Connecticut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5441 Connecticut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5441 Connecticut Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5441 Connecticut Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 5441 Connecticut Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5441 Connecticut Ave offers parking.
Does 5441 Connecticut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5441 Connecticut Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5441 Connecticut Ave have a pool?
No, 5441 Connecticut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5441 Connecticut Ave have accessible units?
No, 5441 Connecticut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5441 Connecticut Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5441 Connecticut Ave has units with dishwashers.
