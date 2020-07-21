5025 Woodyard Avenue

Amenities

Charming Spanish La Mesa Home For Lease 91942 - Just refinished all hardwood original floors. This home is a Gem! It is a classic style home that was restored to maintain the character of the original custom Spanish home built in the 1930's. Checkerboard black & white flooring in the kitchen laundry room. Bathroom is updated with Kohler Memoirs Pedestal Sink Toilet. Tub & Shower are surrounded with Subway tiles that have the 1930's look. Original hardwood flooring has been refinished. Stainless steel appliances front load washer/dryer. Cedar closets in both bedrooms. This home functions like a 21st century home. Close to downtown La Mesa, schools, parks, shopping and easy access to freeway.



Features:

2 Bedroom 1 Bath

White Cabinets

Stainless Steel Appliances

Full Size Washer/Dryer

Dual Pane Windows

Window Coverings

Flooring Wood, Carpet & Tile

Central A/C & Heat

3 Uncovered Parking Spaces in Driveway



Rent: $2250

Deposit: $2000

1 Year Lease

No Pets



Contact Julie 619-279-1008



