5025 Woodyard Avenue

Amenities
Charming Spanish La Mesa Home For Lease 91942 - Just refinished all hardwood original floors. This home is a Gem! It is a classic style home that was restored to maintain the character of the original custom Spanish home built in the 1930's. Checkerboard black & white flooring in the kitchen laundry room. Bathroom is updated with Kohler Memoirs Pedestal Sink Toilet. Tub & Shower are surrounded with Subway tiles that have the 1930's look. Original hardwood flooring has been refinished. Stainless steel appliances front load washer/dryer. Cedar closets in both bedrooms. This home functions like a 21st century home. Close to downtown La Mesa, schools, parks, shopping and easy access to freeway.
Features:
2 Bedroom 1 Bath
White Cabinets
Stainless Steel Appliances
Full Size Washer/Dryer
Dual Pane Windows
Window Coverings
Flooring Wood, Carpet & Tile
Central A/C & Heat
3 Uncovered Parking Spaces in Driveway
Rent: $2250
Deposit: $2000
1 Year Lease
No Pets
Contact Julie 619-279-1008
