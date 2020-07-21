All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

5025 Woodyard Avenue

5025 Woodyard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5025 Woodyard Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming Spanish La Mesa Home For Lease 91942 - Just refinished all hardwood original floors. This home is a Gem! It is a classic style home that was restored to maintain the character of the original custom Spanish home built in the 1930's. Checkerboard black & white flooring in the kitchen laundry room. Bathroom is updated with Kohler Memoirs Pedestal Sink Toilet. Tub & Shower are surrounded with Subway tiles that have the 1930's look. Original hardwood flooring has been refinished. Stainless steel appliances front load washer/dryer. Cedar closets in both bedrooms. This home functions like a 21st century home. Close to downtown La Mesa, schools, parks, shopping and easy access to freeway.

Features:
2 Bedroom 1 Bath
White Cabinets
Stainless Steel Appliances
Full Size Washer/Dryer
Dual Pane Windows
Window Coverings
Flooring Wood, Carpet & Tile
Central A/C & Heat
3 Uncovered Parking Spaces in Driveway

Rent: $2250
Deposit: $2000
1 Year Lease
No Pets

Contact Julie 619-279-1008

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5148097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 Woodyard Avenue have any available units?
5025 Woodyard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5025 Woodyard Avenue have?
Some of 5025 Woodyard Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5025 Woodyard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5025 Woodyard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 Woodyard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5025 Woodyard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 5025 Woodyard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5025 Woodyard Avenue offers parking.
Does 5025 Woodyard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5025 Woodyard Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 Woodyard Avenue have a pool?
No, 5025 Woodyard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5025 Woodyard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5025 Woodyard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 Woodyard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5025 Woodyard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
