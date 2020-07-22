5019 Williams Ave

Amenities

Available 12/01/19 Cute house with a private yard - Property Id: 182584



Small but charming cottage with a yard looking for responsible tenant.

One bedroom, one bath, stand-alone unit with a private fenced yard.

Double pane windows, room air conditioner, "Brazilian cherry" luxury vinyl flooring, walk-in closet...

Close to La Mesa downtown, SDSU, College Area, and El Cajon Blvd businesses

Rent is $1350/mo for one, $1400/mo for two (due to higher water & facility usage). Small pet welcome for $30/mo.

Deposit is $800

Water, sewer, trash pick-up and complex maintenance included (except your private yard).

Laundry on site (shared). Street or alley parking.

Available December 1

Photos were taken when vacant. Current tenant is moving due to family emergency so sorry about the untidiness.

Non-smoker only please, with income > 2.5 times of rent, and good credit. No section 8.

If interested, please email and tell us a bit about you, and we will arrange a showing with the current tenants for you soon. Thank you.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/182584p

