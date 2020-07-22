All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

5019 Williams Ave

5019 Williams Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5019 Williams Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 12/01/19 Cute house with a private yard - Property Id: 182584

Small but charming cottage with a yard looking for responsible tenant.
One bedroom, one bath, stand-alone unit with a private fenced yard.
Double pane windows, room air conditioner, "Brazilian cherry" luxury vinyl flooring, walk-in closet...
Close to La Mesa downtown, SDSU, College Area, and El Cajon Blvd businesses
Rent is $1350/mo for one, $1400/mo for two (due to higher water & facility usage). Small pet welcome for $30/mo.
Deposit is $800
Water, sewer, trash pick-up and complex maintenance included (except your private yard).
Laundry on site (shared). Street or alley parking.
Available December 1
Photos were taken when vacant. Current tenant is moving due to family emergency so sorry about the untidiness.
Non-smoker only please, with income > 2.5 times of rent, and good credit. No section 8.
If interested, please email and tell us a bit about you, and we will arrange a showing with the current tenants for you soon. Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/182584p
Property Id 182584

(RLNE5346175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

