Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
4932 Baltimore Dr.
Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:23 AM

4932 Baltimore Dr.

4932 Baltimore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4932 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2BD/1BA House in beautiful La Mesa! - This property is a charming 2bd/1ba detached home in La Mesa. It is 875 sq. ft., has a 1-car garage with 2 driveway parking spaces, w/d hookups, a massive backyard --GREAT for pets, and a huge living/family room space --GREAT for entertaining. The property has beautiful brand new flooring and paint. Pets are allowed based on approval of breed and an additional deposit of $250 per pet.

It is close to all local transportation services, restaurants and shopping.

To request additional information, schedule a showing, or request assistance with our online applications, please call Jessica Hawkins at: (619) 300-6564 or email her at: jhawk@amanica.com

Applications are available 24/7 on our website: www.Amanica.com

Applicant Requirements include: 12-month lease, fair credit, Renters Insurance, NO past evictions or judgments, verifiable documented income needs to be 2.5 times the rent, and verification of proof of income/employment and rental history will be conducted.

Amanica Real Estate & Property Management
1450 Harbor Island Dr. #G-10, San Diego, CA 92101
www.Amanica.com
BRE #967449 | Corp BRE #1523568
Office: (619) 300-6564 | Fax: (951) 924-3666

(RLNE4835297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4932 Baltimore Dr. have any available units?
4932 Baltimore Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
Is 4932 Baltimore Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4932 Baltimore Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4932 Baltimore Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4932 Baltimore Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4932 Baltimore Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4932 Baltimore Dr. offers parking.
Does 4932 Baltimore Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4932 Baltimore Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4932 Baltimore Dr. have a pool?
No, 4932 Baltimore Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4932 Baltimore Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4932 Baltimore Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4932 Baltimore Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4932 Baltimore Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4932 Baltimore Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4932 Baltimore Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
