4932 Baltimore Dr.

2BD/1BA House in beautiful La Mesa! - This property is a charming 2bd/1ba detached home in La Mesa. It is 875 sq. ft., has a 1-car garage with 2 driveway parking spaces, w/d hookups, a massive backyard --GREAT for pets, and a huge living/family room space --GREAT for entertaining. The property has beautiful brand new flooring and paint. Pets are allowed based on approval of breed and an additional deposit of $250 per pet.



It is close to all local transportation services, restaurants and shopping.



To request additional information, schedule a showing, or request assistance with our online applications, please call Jessica Hawkins at: (619) 300-6564 or email her at: jhawk@amanica.com



Applications are available 24/7 on our website: www.Amanica.com



Applicant Requirements include: 12-month lease, fair credit, Renters Insurance, NO past evictions or judgments, verifiable documented income needs to be 2.5 times the rent, and verification of proof of income/employment and rental history will be conducted.



Amanica Real Estate & Property Management

1450 Harbor Island Dr. #G-10, San Diego, CA 92101

www.Amanica.com

BRE #967449 | Corp BRE #1523568

Office: (619) 300-6564 | Fax: (951) 924-3666



