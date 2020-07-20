4900 Rosehedge Dr #210

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo, Great Location, Beautifully Designed! - Stunning 2 bedroom 2 bath La Mesa Condo Available, Gated Community in Prime La Mesa location! Conveniently located by entrance with 1 side neighbor. This home welcomes you with a beautifully lit Dining and Living room. Amazing glass chandelier and ceiling lights complete with Dimmers. The Living room includes a built in entertainment system with an abundance of shelving and Storage! Living room connects to a Private Terrace, comes with Shades and Outdoor ceiling Fan. Additional storage by dining room and in Hallway. Kitchen comes equipped with Refrigerator, dishwasher, double electrical wall oven, electric stove top, built in microwave and plenty of cabinetry. Dual master bedrooms are both connected to a full bathroom, one bathroom is accessible through the hallway with a shower stall. Other master bedroom has dual sinks and large bathtub. Both bedrooms have large mirrored closets and balcony access. Also come with reverse osmosis unit, living room TV wall mount, a six outlet surge protector with USB charging ports and glass top coffee table on Terrace, Comes with 1 gated garage spot with Additional Storage! Must see in person!

Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with no bankruptcies, and no evictions. For more information or to schedule a viewing of this property please contact Barbara 619-569-0615



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4888722)