4900 Rosehedge Dr #210
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

4900 Rosehedge Dr #210

4900 Rosehedge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4900 Rosehedge Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo, Great Location, Beautifully Designed! - Stunning 2 bedroom 2 bath La Mesa Condo Available, Gated Community in Prime La Mesa location! Conveniently located by entrance with 1 side neighbor. This home welcomes you with a beautifully lit Dining and Living room. Amazing glass chandelier and ceiling lights complete with Dimmers. The Living room includes a built in entertainment system with an abundance of shelving and Storage! Living room connects to a Private Terrace, comes with Shades and Outdoor ceiling Fan. Additional storage by dining room and in Hallway. Kitchen comes equipped with Refrigerator, dishwasher, double electrical wall oven, electric stove top, built in microwave and plenty of cabinetry. Dual master bedrooms are both connected to a full bathroom, one bathroom is accessible through the hallway with a shower stall. Other master bedroom has dual sinks and large bathtub. Both bedrooms have large mirrored closets and balcony access. Also come with reverse osmosis unit, living room TV wall mount, a six outlet surge protector with USB charging ports and glass top coffee table on Terrace, Comes with 1 gated garage spot with Additional Storage! Must see in person!
Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with no bankruptcies, and no evictions. For more information or to schedule a viewing of this property please contact Barbara 619-569-0615

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4888722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 Rosehedge Dr #210 have any available units?
4900 Rosehedge Dr #210 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4900 Rosehedge Dr #210 have?
Some of 4900 Rosehedge Dr #210's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900 Rosehedge Dr #210 currently offering any rent specials?
4900 Rosehedge Dr #210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 Rosehedge Dr #210 pet-friendly?
No, 4900 Rosehedge Dr #210 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 4900 Rosehedge Dr #210 offer parking?
Yes, 4900 Rosehedge Dr #210 offers parking.
Does 4900 Rosehedge Dr #210 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 Rosehedge Dr #210 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 Rosehedge Dr #210 have a pool?
No, 4900 Rosehedge Dr #210 does not have a pool.
Does 4900 Rosehedge Dr #210 have accessible units?
No, 4900 Rosehedge Dr #210 does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 Rosehedge Dr #210 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4900 Rosehedge Dr #210 has units with dishwashers.
