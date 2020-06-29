All apartments in La Mesa
4820 La Cruz Dr
4820 La Cruz Dr

4820 La Cruz Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4820 La Cruz Drive, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
2 Beautiful resort homes for price of one! Perfect multigenerational. Nestled in the private and secluded neighborhood of Mount Helix lies this beautifully remodeled Modern Farmhouse with spectacular views. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with amazing front and rear patio and deck. Separate unit downstairs has it's own entrance and direct access to resort-style pool and hot tub. Downstairs consist of separate kitchen, full bathroom and bedroom. Attached Granny Flat, ADU, Companion Unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 12 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 La Cruz Dr have any available units?
4820 La Cruz Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4820 La Cruz Dr have?
Some of 4820 La Cruz Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 La Cruz Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4820 La Cruz Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 La Cruz Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4820 La Cruz Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 4820 La Cruz Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4820 La Cruz Dr offers parking.
Does 4820 La Cruz Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4820 La Cruz Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 La Cruz Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4820 La Cruz Dr has a pool.
Does 4820 La Cruz Dr have accessible units?
No, 4820 La Cruz Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 La Cruz Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4820 La Cruz Dr has units with dishwashers.

