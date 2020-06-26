4750 70th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse with 2 Car Garage



Beautiful 2-story 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse with 2 car garage. Hardwood flooring through the home with nice carpet in the master bedroom. Kitchen has beautiful Corian counters, glass cabinet doors and includes a refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. Ceiling fans throughout. Large patio cover in private backyard area. Washer/Dryer in the large 2 car garage. Additional parking allowed on the driveway. Central Heat and Air Conditioning. Up to 2 pets allowed with no Doberman, Pitbull or Rottweiler dog breeds allowed. 70lbs max per dog. 1334 square feet. Available Now.



**Qualifications**

$4700 per month net income between responsibles. 650 minimum credit score. Positive rental history. 1 year lease. No evictions or bankruptcies. $2350 security deposit. $500 extra security deposit per pet.



**Viewing Instructions**

Text or Call to make an appointment to view. You can also visit www.619Rentals.com to make an appointment.