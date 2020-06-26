All apartments in La Mesa
4750 70th St
Last updated June 7 2019 at 8:43 AM

4750 70th St

4750 70th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4750 70th Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse with 2 Car Garage

Beautiful 2-story 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse with 2 car garage. Hardwood flooring through the home with nice carpet in the master bedroom. Kitchen has beautiful Corian counters, glass cabinet doors and includes a refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. Ceiling fans throughout. Large patio cover in private backyard area. Washer/Dryer in the large 2 car garage. Additional parking allowed on the driveway. Central Heat and Air Conditioning. Up to 2 pets allowed with no Doberman, Pitbull or Rottweiler dog breeds allowed. 70lbs max per dog. 1334 square feet. Available Now.

**Qualifications**
$4700 per month net income between responsibles. 650 minimum credit score. Positive rental history. 1 year lease. No evictions or bankruptcies. $2350 security deposit. $500 extra security deposit per pet.

**Viewing Instructions**
Text or Call to make an appointment to view. You can also visit www.619Rentals.com to make an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4750 70th St have any available units?
4750 70th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4750 70th St have?
Some of 4750 70th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4750 70th St currently offering any rent specials?
4750 70th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4750 70th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4750 70th St is pet friendly.
Does 4750 70th St offer parking?
Yes, 4750 70th St offers parking.
Does 4750 70th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4750 70th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4750 70th St have a pool?
No, 4750 70th St does not have a pool.
Does 4750 70th St have accessible units?
No, 4750 70th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4750 70th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4750 70th St has units with dishwashers.
