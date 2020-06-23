All apartments in La Mesa
4665 Terry Lane

4665 Terry Lane
Location

4665 Terry Lane, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House - This Large 3bed 2bath sits on a beautiful lot where you can enjoy the beautiful San Diego weather in the large backyard that it offers. Fully redone flooring throughout the house with large entertainment areas in the house perfect for having friends and family over.
This home also coming with a one car garage and a round about driveway. Just off of the kitchen is a large sunroom perfect for your morning coffee.

Call, text or email now! Apply online at UrbanCoastProperties.com. Call: (619) 500-3827 Email:info@urbancoastproperties.com

(RLNE4679136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4665 Terry Lane have any available units?
4665 Terry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
Is 4665 Terry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4665 Terry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4665 Terry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4665 Terry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4665 Terry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4665 Terry Lane offers parking.
Does 4665 Terry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4665 Terry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4665 Terry Lane have a pool?
No, 4665 Terry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4665 Terry Lane have accessible units?
No, 4665 Terry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4665 Terry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4665 Terry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4665 Terry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4665 Terry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
