4665 Terry Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House - This Large 3bed 2bath sits on a beautiful lot where you can enjoy the beautiful San Diego weather in the large backyard that it offers. Fully redone flooring throughout the house with large entertainment areas in the house perfect for having friends and family over.

This home also coming with a one car garage and a round about driveway. Just off of the kitchen is a large sunroom perfect for your morning coffee.



Call, text or email now! Apply online at UrbanCoastProperties.com. Call: (619) 500-3827 Email:info@urbancoastproperties.com



(RLNE4679136)