Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:02 PM

4652 Palm Avenue

4652 Palm Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4652 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!

This unit is located just 1 block south of La Mesa Village. It is walking distance to ALL La Mesa Village has to offer and the Trolley stop.

Completely renovated with beautiful upgrades including new kit cabinets, appliances, paint, flooring, bathroom vanity, light fixtures, wall heaters and window coverings. The unit offers nice views of the city and surrounding hillside, a great breeze and lots of natural light.

Located just walking distance from the La Mesa Village and on the edge of the Sprouts parking lot.

Please call now to schedule a viewing. Please call Sal 619-980-6076 or 619-698-7520.

This is a Non-Smoking Property!

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
Sorry no pets!

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4652 Palm Avenue have any available units?
4652 Palm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
Is 4652 Palm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4652 Palm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4652 Palm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4652 Palm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 4652 Palm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4652 Palm Avenue offers parking.
Does 4652 Palm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4652 Palm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4652 Palm Avenue have a pool?
No, 4652 Palm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4652 Palm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4652 Palm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4652 Palm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4652 Palm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4652 Palm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4652 Palm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

