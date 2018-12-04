4652 Palm Avenue

Amenities

Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!



This unit is located just 1 block south of La Mesa Village. It is walking distance to ALL La Mesa Village has to offer and the Trolley stop.



Completely renovated with beautiful upgrades including new kit cabinets, appliances, paint, flooring, bathroom vanity, light fixtures, wall heaters and window coverings. The unit offers nice views of the city and surrounding hillside, a great breeze and lots of natural light.



Please call now to schedule a viewing. Please call Sal 619-980-6076 or 619-698-7520.



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more

-good credit

-5yrs good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

Sorry no pets!



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.