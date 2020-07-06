Amenities
4650 Parks Avenue Available 12/21/19 Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in La Mesa, Central Air-Conditioning! Comes with a Spa!! Centrally located! - Cozy and Bright 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home available in La Mesa. Comes with garage and driveway. Large backyard ! Easy to maintain frontyard. Excellent location centrally located to food and shops. Refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven, Plus Washer and Dryer included! Spa included ! Central AC included!
Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with no bankruptcies, and no evictions. For more information or to schedule a viewing of this property please contact Barbara 619-569-0615
(RLNE4481589)