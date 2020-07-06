All apartments in La Mesa
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
4650 Parks Avenue
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

4650 Parks Avenue

4650 Parks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4650 Parks Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
4650 Parks Avenue Available 12/21/19 Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in La Mesa, Central Air-Conditioning! Comes with a Spa!! Centrally located! - Cozy and Bright 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home available in La Mesa. Comes with garage and driveway. Large backyard ! Easy to maintain frontyard. Excellent location centrally located to food and shops. Refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven, Plus Washer and Dryer included! Spa included ! Central AC included!
Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with no bankruptcies, and no evictions. For more information or to schedule a viewing of this property please contact Barbara 619-569-0615

(RLNE4481589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4650 Parks Avenue have any available units?
4650 Parks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4650 Parks Avenue have?
Some of 4650 Parks Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4650 Parks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4650 Parks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4650 Parks Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4650 Parks Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4650 Parks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4650 Parks Avenue offers parking.
Does 4650 Parks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4650 Parks Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4650 Parks Avenue have a pool?
No, 4650 Parks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4650 Parks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4650 Parks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4650 Parks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4650 Parks Avenue has units with dishwashers.

