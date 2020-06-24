All apartments in La Mesa
4627 Judson Way

4627 Judson Way · No Longer Available
Location

4627 Judson Way, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Backyard is not enclosed. Pets MUST be well trained

Large Home in La Mesa/San Diego Border. The inside has been recently renovated including new flooring and paint. Large entertaining, open-style kitchen has brand new granite counters, cabinets, and sink. Beautiful chandeliers in formal dining room, which is attached to the kitchen. Living room features brand new carpet and a fireplace. Master bedroom is very large and has a walk-in closet! Includes big windows, ceiling fan and own bathroom. 2 other bedrooms are good size, with ceiling fans and mirrored closet doors. Central A/C and heat. Large backyard!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

