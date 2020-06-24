4627 Judson Way.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Backyard is not enclosed. Pets MUST be well trained



Large Home in La Mesa/San Diego Border. The inside has been recently renovated including new flooring and paint. Large entertaining, open-style kitchen has brand new granite counters, cabinets, and sink. Beautiful chandeliers in formal dining room, which is attached to the kitchen. Living room features brand new carpet and a fireplace. Master bedroom is very large and has a walk-in closet! Includes big windows, ceiling fan and own bathroom. 2 other bedrooms are good size, with ceiling fans and mirrored closet doors. Central A/C and heat. Large backyard!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.