4627 Judson Way.

Amenities
***Backyard is not enclosed. Pets MUST be well trained
Large Home in La Mesa/San Diego Border. The inside has been recently renovated including new flooring and paint. Large entertaining, open-style kitchen has brand new granite counters, cabinets, and sink. Beautiful chandeliers in formal dining room, which is attached to the kitchen. Living room features brand new carpet and a fireplace. Master bedroom is very large and has a walk-in closet! Includes big windows, ceiling fan and own bathroom. 2 other bedrooms are good size, with ceiling fans and mirrored closet doors. Central A/C and heat. Large backyard!
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.