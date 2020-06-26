All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated June 18 2019 at 5:14 AM

4590 Date Ave.

4590 Date Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4590 Date Ave, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 2 bed, 1 bath downstairs apartment is nestled in a small, peaceful, 12 unit complex in a great residential neighborhood, walking distance to Downtown La Mesa. Come enjoy all the Shops, Restaurants, Farmers Market, Car Show and much more “The Village,” has to offer! This spacious unit has had a complete facelift with new carpet/vinyl, fresh paint, and now all it needs is a new tenant! The updated kitchen features granite counters, cherry wood cabinets and all stainless steel appliances (stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher). The living room has a wall A/C unit to keep you cool during the summer months. For your convenience, there is an onsite laundry room, 1 designated parking space and plenty of off street parking available as well. Don’t let this amazing opportunity pass you by, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4590 Date Ave. have any available units?
4590 Date Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4590 Date Ave. have?
Some of 4590 Date Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4590 Date Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4590 Date Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4590 Date Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4590 Date Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4590 Date Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4590 Date Ave. offers parking.
Does 4590 Date Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4590 Date Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4590 Date Ave. have a pool?
No, 4590 Date Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4590 Date Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4590 Date Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4590 Date Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4590 Date Ave. has units with dishwashers.
