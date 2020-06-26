4590 Date Ave.

Amenities

Newly remodeled 2 bed, 1 bath downstairs apartment is nestled in a small, peaceful, 12 unit complex in a great residential neighborhood, walking distance to Downtown La Mesa. Come enjoy all the Shops, Restaurants, Farmers Market, Car Show and much more “The Village,” has to offer! This spacious unit has had a complete facelift with new carpet/vinyl, fresh paint, and now all it needs is a new tenant! The updated kitchen features granite counters, cherry wood cabinets and all stainless steel appliances (stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher). The living room has a wall A/C unit to keep you cool during the summer months. For your convenience, there is an onsite laundry room, 1 designated parking space and plenty of off street parking available as well. Don’t let this amazing opportunity pass you by, give us a call today!