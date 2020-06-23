4576 Nebo Drive

Amenities
Beautifully updated home located in the Village! - You will feel at "home" in this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom house with wood laminate floors throughout, spacious eat in kitchen with new stainless steel stove, dishwasher and microwave. Air conditioning! Remodeled bathrooms and a spacious front yard that have been newly landscaped. Enjoy your outside living space with a generous covered back patio. Long driveway offers plenty of off street parking. CENTRAL AIR
Month to month. Tenant pays all Utilities. NO SMOKING. NO PETS
Please call us at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.
LEASING@CSPMINC.NET
Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5125099)