All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 4576 Nebo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
4576 Nebo Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

4576 Nebo Drive

4576 Nebo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4576 Nebo Drive, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated home located in the Village! - You will feel at "home" in this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom house with wood laminate floors throughout, spacious eat in kitchen with new stainless steel stove, dishwasher and microwave. Air conditioning! Remodeled bathrooms and a spacious front yard that have been newly landscaped. Enjoy your outside living space with a generous covered back patio. Long driveway offers plenty of off street parking. CENTRAL AIR

Month to month. Tenant pays all Utilities. NO SMOKING. NO PETS

Please call us at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.

LEASING@CSPMINC.NET

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5125099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4576 Nebo Drive have any available units?
4576 Nebo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4576 Nebo Drive have?
Some of 4576 Nebo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4576 Nebo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4576 Nebo Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4576 Nebo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4576 Nebo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 4576 Nebo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4576 Nebo Drive does offer parking.
Does 4576 Nebo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4576 Nebo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4576 Nebo Drive have a pool?
No, 4576 Nebo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4576 Nebo Drive have accessible units?
No, 4576 Nebo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4576 Nebo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4576 Nebo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College