Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

4562 Garfield St.

4562 Garfield Street · (619) 457-6290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4562 Garfield Street, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
***MOVE IN SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT!***
Quiet. Peaceful. Large lot, 3 on 1 property located well back from the street. Did we say quiet? No, really quiet. Downstairs apartment is ready for a new tenant. Property comes with a single off-street parking space. Open floor plan includes ceiling fans in each room. Kitchen boasts ample cabinet space with refrigerator & stove/oven included. Hallway closet offers storage space and the bathroom features a tiled, stand-in shower. Shared laundry facility onsite. Don’t let this unique opportunity pass you by, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4562 Garfield St. have any available units?
4562 Garfield St. has a unit available for $1,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4562 Garfield St. have?
Some of 4562 Garfield St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4562 Garfield St. currently offering any rent specials?
4562 Garfield St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4562 Garfield St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4562 Garfield St. is pet friendly.
Does 4562 Garfield St. offer parking?
Yes, 4562 Garfield St. does offer parking.
Does 4562 Garfield St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4562 Garfield St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4562 Garfield St. have a pool?
No, 4562 Garfield St. does not have a pool.
Does 4562 Garfield St. have accessible units?
No, 4562 Garfield St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4562 Garfield St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4562 Garfield St. does not have units with dishwashers.
