4562 Garfield St.

Amenities

***MOVE IN SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT!***

Quiet. Peaceful. Large lot, 3 on 1 property located well back from the street. Did we say quiet? No, really quiet. Downstairs apartment is ready for a new tenant. Property comes with a single off-street parking space. Open floor plan includes ceiling fans in each room. Kitchen boasts ample cabinet space with refrigerator & stove/oven included. Hallway closet offers storage space and the bathroom features a tiled, stand-in shower. Shared laundry facility onsite. Don’t let this unique opportunity pass you by, give us a call today!