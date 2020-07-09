All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 4535 Spring Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
4535 Spring Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

4535 Spring Street

4535 Spring Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4535 Spring Street, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Three bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in the heart of La Mesa. - Three bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in the heart of La Mesa. It's no wonder why this neighborhood was voted one of the most walkable area in San Diego County. Enjoy the numerous recreational attractions nearby. Centrally located, you can easily walk to downtown La Mesa Village where you can shop and dine in a quaint village atmosphere. This wonderful neighborhood holds on to the charms of small town living. Enjoy the many celebrations like the Antique Street Fair, the Antique Car Show, Oktoberfest and the December Holiday in the Village. Every Friday afternoon, you can enjoy the open-air Farmers Market that offers farm fresh goods including flowers, produce and live plants. There is also a Sprouts Market just down the street! Take a short stroll over to Collier Park which features lighted tennis court, picnic areas, barbecues and playground.

The home has been completely updated and renovated. The kitchen is light and bright with all new flooring, granite countertops, white kitchen cabinets, and white appliances (refrigerator and stove). Gorgeous wood flooring in the living room and hallway. New carpet in the bedrooms. Wall AC and new triple pane windows provide excellent noise reduction and insulation, will keep you cool all summer long. One car garage in the back of the property has washer/dryer hook-ups inside. Room for 2 more cars in your designated parking space behind the house. Private fenced front and back yards.

Close to Grossmont College, San Diego State University, interstate 8, 125 and the 94. Dont want to drive? Conveniently located within walking distance to the trolley that gives you access to the entire metropolitan San Diego area. Pets permitted with restrictions and additional deposit. Sewer, trash and water is paid by landlord.

(RLNE2240766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4535 Spring Street have any available units?
4535 Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4535 Spring Street have?
Some of 4535 Spring Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4535 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
4535 Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4535 Spring Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4535 Spring Street is pet friendly.
Does 4535 Spring Street offer parking?
Yes, 4535 Spring Street offers parking.
Does 4535 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4535 Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4535 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 4535 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 4535 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 4535 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4535 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4535 Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St
La Mesa, CA 91941
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College