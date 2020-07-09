4535 Spring Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground bbq/grill garage tennis court

Three bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in the heart of La Mesa. - Three bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in the heart of La Mesa. It's no wonder why this neighborhood was voted one of the most walkable area in San Diego County. Enjoy the numerous recreational attractions nearby. Centrally located, you can easily walk to downtown La Mesa Village where you can shop and dine in a quaint village atmosphere. This wonderful neighborhood holds on to the charms of small town living. Enjoy the many celebrations like the Antique Street Fair, the Antique Car Show, Oktoberfest and the December Holiday in the Village. Every Friday afternoon, you can enjoy the open-air Farmers Market that offers farm fresh goods including flowers, produce and live plants. There is also a Sprouts Market just down the street! Take a short stroll over to Collier Park which features lighted tennis court, picnic areas, barbecues and playground.



The home has been completely updated and renovated. The kitchen is light and bright with all new flooring, granite countertops, white kitchen cabinets, and white appliances (refrigerator and stove). Gorgeous wood flooring in the living room and hallway. New carpet in the bedrooms. Wall AC and new triple pane windows provide excellent noise reduction and insulation, will keep you cool all summer long. One car garage in the back of the property has washer/dryer hook-ups inside. Room for 2 more cars in your designated parking space behind the house. Private fenced front and back yards.



Close to Grossmont College, San Diego State University, interstate 8, 125 and the 94. Dont want to drive? Conveniently located within walking distance to the trolley that gives you access to the entire metropolitan San Diego area. Pets permitted with restrictions and additional deposit. Sewer, trash and water is paid by landlord.



