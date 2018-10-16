All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:30 AM

4515 4th Street

4515 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4515 4th Street, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This well-appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located in Downtown La Mesa in the Village near shopping, dining, entertainment and transportation. The kitchen includes a dishwasher, microwave range, stove and refrigerator. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and 2 spacious closets.

This downstairs, corner unit condo also has a covered patio and is located in a small complex with a pool, laundry facility and assigned parking. Water, trash and HOA fees are paid for by Landlord.

Located at 4515 4th Street, Unit #5, La Mesa, CA 91941

For additional information and to schedule a time to view the interior please call 619-741-6569 or email info@realnetpm.com

www.RealNetPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 4th Street have any available units?
4515 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4515 4th Street have?
Some of 4515 4th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4515 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4515 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4515 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4515 4th Street offers parking.
Does 4515 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4515 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 4th Street have a pool?
Yes, 4515 4th Street has a pool.
Does 4515 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 4515 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4515 4th Street has units with dishwashers.

