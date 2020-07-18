4452 Rosebud Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Bright end unit on second floor of small apartment community. On-site laundry & assigned parking. This unit was recently renovated less than a year ago with new flooring, new appliances, and new paint throughout.



This spacious 2BR/1BA unit is in a small 8 unit building with assigned parking. Located walking distance to area schools, shopping, bus lines, Trolley and close to all La Mesa Village has to offer. For details and to schedule a viewing please call: Flying Dog Enterprises Inc.

619-698-7520



This great community is just minutes away from the quaint Village of La Mesa. You're sure to enjoy the diverse dining spots and boutique shops that line the street. Close to golfing, parks, freeway access, and the San Diego trolley line.



This property offers assigned parking & on-site laundry facilities. Many of the lower units have a small private yard and will allow a small dog (restrictions & add'l deposit apply)



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more (550 credit score or higher)

-good credit

-5yrs good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-dogs allowed in units with a yard (20lbs or under, with add'l deposit). Two pet max per unit.



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,590, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.