La Mesa, CA
4452 Rosebud Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:40 PM

4452 Rosebud Lane

4452 Rosebud Lane · (619) 483-0087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4452 Rosebud Lane, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Bright end unit on second floor of small apartment community. On-site laundry & assigned parking. This unit was recently renovated less than a year ago with new flooring, new appliances, and new paint throughout.

This spacious 2BR/1BA unit is in a small 8 unit building with assigned parking. Located walking distance to area schools, shopping, bus lines, Trolley and close to all La Mesa Village has to offer. For details and to schedule a viewing please call: Flying Dog Enterprises Inc.
619-698-7520

This great community is just minutes away from the quaint Village of La Mesa. You're sure to enjoy the diverse dining spots and boutique shops that line the street. Close to golfing, parks, freeway access, and the San Diego trolley line.

This property offers assigned parking & on-site laundry facilities. Many of the lower units have a small private yard and will allow a small dog (restrictions & add'l deposit apply)

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more (550 credit score or higher)
-good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-dogs allowed in units with a yard (20lbs or under, with add'l deposit). Two pet max per unit.

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,590, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4452 Rosebud Lane have any available units?
4452 Rosebud Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4452 Rosebud Lane have?
Some of 4452 Rosebud Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4452 Rosebud Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4452 Rosebud Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4452 Rosebud Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4452 Rosebud Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4452 Rosebud Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4452 Rosebud Lane offers parking.
Does 4452 Rosebud Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4452 Rosebud Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4452 Rosebud Lane have a pool?
No, 4452 Rosebud Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4452 Rosebud Lane have accessible units?
No, 4452 Rosebud Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4452 Rosebud Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4452 Rosebud Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
