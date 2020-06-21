4434 Rosebud Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

SPACIOUS 2BR/1BA Unit with private Patio/Yard.

Tile floors throughout

Gated Complex

Parking

On-Site Laundry

Close to Public Transit and Trolley

Walking Distance to Area Schools (LMAAC, Helix) and The Boys & Girls Club



This lovely, gated community is just minutes away from the quaint downtown La Mesa Village. You're sure to enjoy the diverse dining spots and boutique shops that line the street. Close to golfing, parks, freeway access, and the San Diego trolley line.



Non-Smoking, No Vaping/E-Cigarettes on Property!



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more

-Minimum Credit score of 550 per adult applicant is required

NOTE: Credit scores in the 550-650 range may require a larger deposit

-5yrs good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-small dogs allowed with add'l deposit (20 lbs and under only). 2 pet max.

RESTRICTIONS APPLY. Minimum age of 1 year and pet must be Spayed/Neutered



For Details Please Call:



MICA - On-Site Manager

619-602-7202



OR



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

CADRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,635, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,585, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.