Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

4434 Rosebud Lane

4434 Rosebud Lane · (619) 483-0087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4434 Rosebud Lane, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
SPACIOUS 2BR/1BA Unit with private Patio/Yard.
Tile floors throughout
Gated Complex
Parking
On-Site Laundry
Close to Public Transit and Trolley
Walking Distance to Area Schools (LMAAC, Helix) and The Boys & Girls Club

This lovely, gated community is just minutes away from the quaint downtown La Mesa Village. You're sure to enjoy the diverse dining spots and boutique shops that line the street. Close to golfing, parks, freeway access, and the San Diego trolley line.

Non-Smoking, No Vaping/E-Cigarettes on Property!

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-Minimum Credit score of 550 per adult applicant is required
NOTE: Credit scores in the 550-650 range may require a larger deposit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-small dogs allowed with add'l deposit (20 lbs and under only). 2 pet max.
RESTRICTIONS APPLY. Minimum age of 1 year and pet must be Spayed/Neutered

For Details Please Call:

MICA - On-Site Manager
619-602-7202

OR

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
CADRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,635, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,585, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4434 Rosebud Lane have any available units?
4434 Rosebud Lane has a unit available for $1,635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4434 Rosebud Lane have?
Some of 4434 Rosebud Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4434 Rosebud Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4434 Rosebud Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4434 Rosebud Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4434 Rosebud Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4434 Rosebud Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4434 Rosebud Lane does offer parking.
Does 4434 Rosebud Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4434 Rosebud Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4434 Rosebud Lane have a pool?
No, 4434 Rosebud Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4434 Rosebud Lane have accessible units?
No, 4434 Rosebud Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4434 Rosebud Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4434 Rosebud Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
