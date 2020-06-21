4434 Rosebud Lane

Amenities
SPACIOUS 2BR/1BA Unit with private Patio/Yard.
Tile floors throughout
Gated Complex
Parking
On-Site Laundry
Close to Public Transit and Trolley
Walking Distance to Area Schools (LMAAC, Helix) and The Boys & Girls Club
This lovely, gated community is just minutes away from the quaint downtown La Mesa Village. You're sure to enjoy the diverse dining spots and boutique shops that line the street. Close to golfing, parks, freeway access, and the San Diego trolley line.
Non-Smoking, No Vaping/E-Cigarettes on Property!
Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-Minimum Credit score of 550 per adult applicant is required
NOTE: Credit scores in the 550-650 range may require a larger deposit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-small dogs allowed with add'l deposit (20 lbs and under only). 2 pet max.
RESTRICTIONS APPLY. Minimum age of 1 year and pet must be Spayed/Neutered
For Details Please Call:
MICA - On-Site Manager
619-602-7202
OR
Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
CADRE #01004279
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,635, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,585, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.