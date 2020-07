Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect home for someone who wants a large garage and huge yard! Enjoy 2 great sized bedrooms, a living room and oversized family room for added space. Updated bathroom. Eat-in kitchen plus separate dining room. This home feels way bigger than it is. Central to freeways and walkable to downtown La Mesa entertainment, dining and trolly.