4350 Palm Avenue

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/42f93ad085 ---- The Quarry is a unique collection of new one and two bedroom apartment homes conveniently located in an excellent neighborhood of La Mesa, California in San Diego County. Each apartment home features upscale finishes, granite countertops, modern stainless steel appliances, FULL SIZE IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER, central A/C, vaulted ceilings, private patio/balcony, and plenty of living space. The Quarry is located just minutes to quaint La Mesa Village with its shops and restaurants, Spring Street Trolley Station, Sprouts Farmers Market, and convenient access to the I-8, I-125 and I-94 freeways. The Quarry offers beautiful apartments in a perfect midsize community. The Quarry is pet friendly with Collier Park in close proximity. The Quarry is a special place. Apply online at: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/207525 The Quarry (619) 303-1897 Office Hours: Monday -Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM manager.quarryapts@gmail.com *PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT* All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent -Good Credit and Rental History -A Valid Drivers License or Identification Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc. Contemporary Track Lighting Espresso Finish Cabinetry Full Size W/D Granite Countertops Island Or Breakfast Bar Oversized/Energy Efficient Windows Private Covered Patio/Balcony Private Home Entryways Upscale Finishes & Fixtures Vaulted Ceilings