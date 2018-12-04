All apartments in La Mesa
4341 Spring Street

4341 Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

4341 Spring Street, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Great one bedroom with a bright sunny kitchen and a gorgeous view!

Close to downtown La Mesa, SDSU, public transportation and freeways. Your errands will be a breeze as you are super close to major shopping and businesses. Unique community with all the comforts of home. Located in the fantastic neighborhood of La Mesa, where you can walk to the Farmers Market, Sprouts, the Trolley Station, and of course all of the trendy restaurants and shopping the Village has to offer.

*Light, bright and full of modern upgrades
*Private balcony with a view to die for
*Wood vinyl plank flooring
*Plush carpet in the bedroom
*Large walk in closet
*New designer faucets and fixtures
*Painted accent wall
*Breakfast bar with cute built in shelves
*A/C

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/la-mesa-ca?lid=12623006

(RLNE5176548)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4341 Spring Street have any available units?
4341 Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4341 Spring Street have?
Some of 4341 Spring Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4341 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
4341 Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4341 Spring Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4341 Spring Street is pet friendly.
Does 4341 Spring Street offer parking?
Yes, 4341 Spring Street offers parking.
Does 4341 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4341 Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4341 Spring Street have a pool?
Yes, 4341 Spring Street has a pool.
Does 4341 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 4341 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4341 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4341 Spring Street has units with dishwashers.

