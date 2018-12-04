4341 Spring Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access

Great one bedroom with a bright sunny kitchen and a gorgeous view!



Close to downtown La Mesa, SDSU, public transportation and freeways. Your errands will be a breeze as you are super close to major shopping and businesses. Unique community with all the comforts of home. Located in the fantastic neighborhood of La Mesa, where you can walk to the Farmers Market, Sprouts, the Trolley Station, and of course all of the trendy restaurants and shopping the Village has to offer.



*Light, bright and full of modern upgrades

*Private balcony with a view to die for

*Wood vinyl plank flooring

*Plush carpet in the bedroom

*Large walk in closet

*New designer faucets and fixtures

*Painted accent wall

*Breakfast bar with cute built in shelves

*A/C



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/la-mesa-ca?lid=12623006



