Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
4281 Lowell St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

4281 Lowell St

4281 Lowell Street · No Longer Available
Location

4281 Lowell Street, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Description:
This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit condo is La Mesa includes community facilities such as a pool, community room, and laundry facilities. The unit features a large master bedroom with full bathroom and walk-in closet. There is also a spacious second bedroom, and hall bathroom. The eat in kitchen includes a refrigerator and stove/oven. The condo boasts new flooring throughout, and a wall-unit A/C in the living room. Water, trash, and sewer are included in rent. NO PETS.

Price:-
$1,295.00
Square Footage:
938
Minimum Monthly
Income Required:
$ 3,237.50
Beds / Baths:
2/2
Deposit:
$1,200.00
Amenities:
refrigerator, Stove-Oven, Pool, Community Room, Community Laundry Facility, Wall-Unit A/C, Storage, 1 parking space
Availability:
Now
Parking:
Yes
Pets:
No

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4281 Lowell St have any available units?
4281 Lowell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4281 Lowell St have?
Some of 4281 Lowell St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4281 Lowell St currently offering any rent specials?
4281 Lowell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4281 Lowell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4281 Lowell St is pet friendly.
Does 4281 Lowell St offer parking?
Yes, 4281 Lowell St offers parking.
Does 4281 Lowell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4281 Lowell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4281 Lowell St have a pool?
Yes, 4281 Lowell St has a pool.
Does 4281 Lowell St have accessible units?
No, 4281 Lowell St does not have accessible units.
Does 4281 Lowell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4281 Lowell St does not have units with dishwashers.

