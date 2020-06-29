4281 Lowell St

Amenities

Description:

This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit condo is La Mesa includes community facilities such as a pool, community room, and laundry facilities. The unit features a large master bedroom with full bathroom and walk-in closet. There is also a spacious second bedroom, and hall bathroom. The eat in kitchen includes a refrigerator and stove/oven. The condo boasts new flooring throughout, and a wall-unit A/C in the living room. Water, trash, and sewer are included in rent. NO PETS.



Price:-

$1,295.00

Square Footage:

938

Minimum Monthly

Income Required:

$ 3,237.50

Beds / Baths:

2/2

Deposit:

$1,200.00

Amenities:

refrigerator, Stove-Oven, Pool, Community Room, Community Laundry Facility, Wall-Unit A/C, Storage, 1 parking space

Availability:

Now

Parking:

Yes

Pets:

No