4281 Lowell St

Amenities
Description:
This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit condo is La Mesa includes community facilities such as a pool, community room, and laundry facilities. The unit features a large master bedroom with full bathroom and walk-in closet. There is also a spacious second bedroom, and hall bathroom. The eat in kitchen includes a refrigerator and stove/oven. The condo boasts new flooring throughout, and a wall-unit A/C in the living room. Water, trash, and sewer are included in rent. NO PETS.
Price:-
$1,295.00
Square Footage:
938
Minimum Monthly
Income Required:
$ 3,237.50
Beds / Baths:
2/2
Deposit:
$1,200.00
Amenities:
refrigerator, Stove-Oven, Pool, Community Room, Community Laundry Facility, Wall-Unit A/C, Storage, 1 parking space
Availability:
Now
Parking:
Yes
Pets:
No