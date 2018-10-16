All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

4000 Massachusetts Ave

4000 Massachusetts Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4000 Massachusetts Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Single Family Home With Yard! - 4000 Massachusetts
La Mesa, CA 91941
____________________________
Available SOON!
____________________________
DETAILS:
2 bedroom/1 bathroom single family home
$1,895 per month
$1,800 deposit
$45 application fee per adult
Cats or dogs (max 2) allowed with additional deposit

FEATURES:
Recently painted throughout
Single family home with a yard
Detached, 2-car garage PLUS driveway parking
Original hardwood flooring
Washer/Dryer hookups in garage
VERY large side yard area next to garage
Quaint, vintage, charming interior
Monthly gardener included in rent

APPLICATION PROCESS:
Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
Applications are available under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com
Please email, call 619-293-0293, or text 619-213-8607 if interested

(RLNE5742962)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Massachusetts Ave have any available units?
4000 Massachusetts Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 Massachusetts Ave have?
Some of 4000 Massachusetts Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Massachusetts Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Massachusetts Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Massachusetts Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4000 Massachusetts Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4000 Massachusetts Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4000 Massachusetts Ave offers parking.
Does 4000 Massachusetts Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Massachusetts Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Massachusetts Ave have a pool?
No, 4000 Massachusetts Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Massachusetts Ave have accessible units?
No, 4000 Massachusetts Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Massachusetts Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 Massachusetts Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
