4000 Massachusetts Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Single Family Home With Yard! - 4000 Massachusetts

La Mesa, CA 91941

Available SOON!

DETAILS:

2 bedroom/1 bathroom single family home

$1,895 per month

$1,800 deposit

$45 application fee per adult

Cats or dogs (max 2) allowed with additional deposit



FEATURES:

Recently painted throughout

Single family home with a yard

Detached, 2-car garage PLUS driveway parking

Original hardwood flooring

Washer/Dryer hookups in garage

VERY large side yard area next to garage

Quaint, vintage, charming interior

Monthly gardener included in rent



APPLICATION PROCESS:

Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis

Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid

Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent

Applications are available under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com

Please email, call 619-293-0293, or text 619-213-8607 if interested



(RLNE5742962)