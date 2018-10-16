4000 Massachusetts Ave

Amenities
Single Family Home With Yard! - 4000 Massachusetts
La Mesa, CA 91941
____________________________
Available SOON!
____________________________
DETAILS:
2 bedroom/1 bathroom single family home
$1,895 per month
$1,800 deposit
$45 application fee per adult
Cats or dogs (max 2) allowed with additional deposit
FEATURES:
Recently painted throughout
Single family home with a yard
Detached, 2-car garage PLUS driveway parking
Original hardwood flooring
Washer/Dryer hookups in garage
VERY large side yard area next to garage
Quaint, vintage, charming interior
Monthly gardener included in rent
APPLICATION PROCESS:
Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
Applications are available under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com
Please email, call 619-293-0293, or text 619-213-8607 if interested
(RLNE5742962)