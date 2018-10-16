All apartments in La Mesa
3895 King Street

3895 King Street · No Longer Available
Location

3895 King Street, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home in La Mesa - This cozy 3 bedroom sits on the outskirts La Mesa just minutes from schools, parks, shopping, and dining. The home has new flooring throughout, new paint, new window coverings, fixtures and more. The backyard is very large and perfect for pets and/or activities of all kinds.

The school district is La Mesa/ Spring Valley and Helix High School is a 5 minute drive.

We are a pet friendly home with breed restrictions and a $700 per pet additional deposit.

To be eligible to rent with our company you must have good standing credit, NO evictions and you must meet the income requirement of 2.5X the market rent.

Please Call Tyson to schedule your personal tour at 619-847-4178.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3895 King Street have any available units?
3895 King Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
Is 3895 King Street currently offering any rent specials?
3895 King Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3895 King Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3895 King Street is pet friendly.
Does 3895 King Street offer parking?
No, 3895 King Street does not offer parking.
Does 3895 King Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3895 King Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3895 King Street have a pool?
No, 3895 King Street does not have a pool.
Does 3895 King Street have accessible units?
No, 3895 King Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3895 King Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3895 King Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3895 King Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3895 King Street does not have units with air conditioning.
