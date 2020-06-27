All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated October 29 2019 at 12:07 PM

3802 American Avenue

3802 American Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3802 American Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Non-Smoking, No Vaping/E-Cigarettes on Property!

This two unit townhome complex is located on peaceful, rural street in La Mesa at the end of a cul-de-sac.

This unit features tile floors downstairs and bamboo flooring upstairs. Central heat & air combined with ceiling fans keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. The kitchen features gas stove, built-in microwave, fridge, and dishwasher. The huge backyard has a covered patio area to provide an outdoor space that can be enjoyed in any season and is fully fenced. There is an attached single car garage with automatic door. Washer/dryer hookups are located inside the garage. The only shared wall with the unit next door is the garage wall.

Please see rental criteria below to make sure you meet the requirements:

Rental Criteria:
-gross monthly income must be 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs excellent rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-pet policy: 2 pets max; add'l deposit required & breed restrictions apply

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,990, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,940, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 American Avenue have any available units?
3802 American Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3802 American Avenue have?
Some of 3802 American Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3802 American Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3802 American Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 American Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3802 American Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3802 American Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3802 American Avenue offers parking.
Does 3802 American Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3802 American Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 American Avenue have a pool?
No, 3802 American Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3802 American Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3802 American Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 American Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3802 American Avenue has units with dishwashers.
