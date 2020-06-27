3802 American Avenue

Amenities

Non-Smoking, No Vaping/E-Cigarettes on Property!



This two unit townhome complex is located on peaceful, rural street in La Mesa at the end of a cul-de-sac.



This unit features tile floors downstairs and bamboo flooring upstairs. Central heat & air combined with ceiling fans keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. The kitchen features gas stove, built-in microwave, fridge, and dishwasher. The huge backyard has a covered patio area to provide an outdoor space that can be enjoyed in any season and is fully fenced. There is an attached single car garage with automatic door. Washer/dryer hookups are located inside the garage. The only shared wall with the unit next door is the garage wall.



Please see rental criteria below to make sure you meet the requirements:



Rental Criteria:

-gross monthly income must be 2.5 times the rent or more

-good credit

-5yrs excellent rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-pet policy: 2 pets max; add'l deposit required & breed restrictions apply



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,990, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,940, Available Now



Contact us to schedule a showing.