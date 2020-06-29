All apartments in La Habra
Location

301 Avenida Santa Barbara, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A special combination of desirable location,well lit & open floor plan, amazing views and single level convenience,makes this house a truly desirable Home to move into.Upon entry,high volume ceilings delightfully greet you,complemented by cream color carpeting extending from the living to the formal dining area.Proceed to the kitchen and soak in the beautiful private view. A separate family room anchored by a fireplace w/ brick accents and a bar area offers open seating for family gatherings.Full sized, newer double pane windows and glass sliding doors throughout allows for natural light to come in. Step out into the backyard & appreciate a private space to enjoy hillside views, city lights and occasional fireworks.The hallway takes you to well spaced bedrooms and newly renovated bathrooms. Inside laundry area can be found leading into the spacious 3 car garage with dry walled walls.Newly cleaned air ducts ensures freshness throughout the entire home. An Executive Single level Home on a single loaded, newly paved street, lovingly maintained in the County Hills East neighborhood is sure to behold.Ideally located between LA & Orange County, surrounded by popular shopping & dining establishments. Exclusive, Private & Definitely,A Peaceful Neighborhood. Make it your next home address!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Avenida Santa Barbara have any available units?
301 Avenida Santa Barbara doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 301 Avenida Santa Barbara have?
Some of 301 Avenida Santa Barbara's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Avenida Santa Barbara currently offering any rent specials?
301 Avenida Santa Barbara is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Avenida Santa Barbara pet-friendly?
No, 301 Avenida Santa Barbara is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 301 Avenida Santa Barbara offer parking?
Yes, 301 Avenida Santa Barbara offers parking.
Does 301 Avenida Santa Barbara have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Avenida Santa Barbara does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Avenida Santa Barbara have a pool?
No, 301 Avenida Santa Barbara does not have a pool.
Does 301 Avenida Santa Barbara have accessible units?
No, 301 Avenida Santa Barbara does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Avenida Santa Barbara have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Avenida Santa Barbara does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Avenida Santa Barbara have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Avenida Santa Barbara does not have units with air conditioning.
