301 Avenida Santa Barbara

Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

A special combination of desirable location,well lit & open floor plan, amazing views and single level convenience,makes this house a truly desirable Home to move into.Upon entry,high volume ceilings delightfully greet you,complemented by cream color carpeting extending from the living to the formal dining area.Proceed to the kitchen and soak in the beautiful private view. A separate family room anchored by a fireplace w/ brick accents and a bar area offers open seating for family gatherings.Full sized, newer double pane windows and glass sliding doors throughout allows for natural light to come in. Step out into the backyard & appreciate a private space to enjoy hillside views, city lights and occasional fireworks.The hallway takes you to well spaced bedrooms and newly renovated bathrooms. Inside laundry area can be found leading into the spacious 3 car garage with dry walled walls.Newly cleaned air ducts ensures freshness throughout the entire home. An Executive Single level Home on a single loaded, newly paved street, lovingly maintained in the County Hills East neighborhood is sure to behold.Ideally located between LA & Orange County, surrounded by popular shopping & dining establishments. Exclusive, Private & Definitely,A Peaceful Neighborhood. Make it your next home address!