All apartments in La Habra
Find more places like 220 E. Francis Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Habra, CA
/
220 E. Francis Ave.
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

220 E. Francis Ave.

220 East Francis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Habra
See all
La Habra City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

220 East Francis Avenue, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
*Available NOW in La Habra!* - Open House Info on our website: www.LSPropertyManagement.net *NO SECTION 8* 1 year lease. Security deposit is based on approved credit. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Office DRE# 01899596.

Stunning 2-bedroom 1-bathroom home located in La Habra! This beautiful, newly renovated home comes with an extended drive way and an attached 1 car garage. The garage contains plenty of built-in wooden cabinets allowing all storage to be organized and also conveniently located inside are washer and dryer hook-ups. The front and back yards on this lot are completed with brand new gorgeous landscaping and the giant size backyard includes a shaded patio area making the outside a lovely place to gather. Throughout the home, youll find original wood flooring. There is central AC and brand new ceiling fans. Every wall inside is freshly painted and all of the windows come with up-to-date wooden shutters! The remodeled kitchen is based with modern tile, beautiful cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops, and all stainless-steel appliances; under mount farmhouse double sink, microwave, stove and dish washer. This house is stocked with a fresh eye-catching bathroom and tons of closet space in the bedrooms and hallways. This property is located within minutes of La Habra City Hall, La Habra Police Department, La Habra Childrens Museum, schools, restaurants and shopping centers. Pets: NO (no exceptions) Utilities Included: Landscaping only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5121813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 E. Francis Ave. have any available units?
220 E. Francis Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 220 E. Francis Ave. have?
Some of 220 E. Francis Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 E. Francis Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
220 E. Francis Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 E. Francis Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 E. Francis Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 220 E. Francis Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 220 E. Francis Ave. offers parking.
Does 220 E. Francis Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 E. Francis Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 E. Francis Ave. have a pool?
No, 220 E. Francis Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 220 E. Francis Ave. have accessible units?
No, 220 E. Francis Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 220 E. Francis Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 E. Francis Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 E. Francis Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 220 E. Francis Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street
La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy
La Habra, CA 90631
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd
La Habra, CA 90631
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St
La Habra, CA 90631
The Heights
450 North Walnut Street
La Habra, CA 90631

Similar Pages

La Habra 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLa Habra 2 Bedroom Apartments
La Habra Apartments with BalconiesLa Habra Apartments with Parking
La Habra Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

La Habra City
Lowell

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles