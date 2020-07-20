220 E. Francis Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

*Available NOW in La Habra!* - Open House Info on our website: www.LSPropertyManagement.net *NO SECTION 8* 1 year lease. Security deposit is based on approved credit. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Office DRE# 01899596.



Stunning 2-bedroom 1-bathroom home located in La Habra! This beautiful, newly renovated home comes with an extended drive way and an attached 1 car garage. The garage contains plenty of built-in wooden cabinets allowing all storage to be organized and also conveniently located inside are washer and dryer hook-ups. The front and back yards on this lot are completed with brand new gorgeous landscaping and the giant size backyard includes a shaded patio area making the outside a lovely place to gather. Throughout the home, youll find original wood flooring. There is central AC and brand new ceiling fans. Every wall inside is freshly painted and all of the windows come with up-to-date wooden shutters! The remodeled kitchen is based with modern tile, beautiful cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops, and all stainless-steel appliances; under mount farmhouse double sink, microwave, stove and dish washer. This house is stocked with a fresh eye-catching bathroom and tons of closet space in the bedrooms and hallways. This property is located within minutes of La Habra City Hall, La Habra Police Department, La Habra Childrens Museum, schools, restaurants and shopping centers. Pets: NO (no exceptions) Utilities Included: Landscaping only.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5121813)