203 E Bridenbecker Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage stainless steel media room range

Property is located in highly desirable gated Brio Community. Beautiful DETACHED 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms, two story home was built in 2013. Recently painted interior. You will love the wide open, natural light coming in from the lots of windows living room and kitchen area. The kitchen features plenty of cabinets for storage, stainless steel appliances, spacious gourmet island can be nice breakfast bar. Home features high ceilings with recessed lighting, plantation shutters. Laminated wood flooring throughout the first floor. Four bedrooms located on second floor, bright and spacious. Master bathroom has dual sinks, convenient upstairs laundry room. Tank-less water heater, direct access to a 2 car garage. Enjoy living in a newer home in a newer community. Property is free standing unit with detached walls and easy maintain back yard to make your family relax. There are two parks and Children's Museum just in front of BRIO community. Walking distance to Civic Center, convenience location minutes to Costco, Westridge Plaza, Brea Mall and Theater & more.