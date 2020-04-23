All apartments in La Habra
Find more places like 203 E Bridenbecker Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Habra, CA
/
203 E Bridenbecker Avenue
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:11 AM

203 E Bridenbecker Avenue

203 E Bridenbecker Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Habra
See all
La Habra City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

203 E Bridenbecker Ave, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
media room
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Property is located in highly desirable gated Brio Community. Beautiful DETACHED 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms, two story home was built in 2013. Recently painted interior. You will love the wide open, natural light coming in from the lots of windows living room and kitchen area. The kitchen features plenty of cabinets for storage, stainless steel appliances, spacious gourmet island can be nice breakfast bar. Home features high ceilings with recessed lighting, plantation shutters. Laminated wood flooring throughout the first floor. Four bedrooms located on second floor, bright and spacious. Master bathroom has dual sinks, convenient upstairs laundry room. Tank-less water heater, direct access to a 2 car garage. Enjoy living in a newer home in a newer community. Property is free standing unit with detached walls and easy maintain back yard to make your family relax. There are two parks and Children's Museum just in front of BRIO community. Walking distance to Civic Center, convenience location minutes to Costco, Westridge Plaza, Brea Mall and Theater & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 E Bridenbecker Avenue have any available units?
203 E Bridenbecker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 203 E Bridenbecker Avenue have?
Some of 203 E Bridenbecker Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 E Bridenbecker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
203 E Bridenbecker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 E Bridenbecker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 203 E Bridenbecker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 203 E Bridenbecker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 203 E Bridenbecker Avenue offers parking.
Does 203 E Bridenbecker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 E Bridenbecker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 E Bridenbecker Avenue have a pool?
No, 203 E Bridenbecker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 203 E Bridenbecker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 203 E Bridenbecker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 203 E Bridenbecker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 E Bridenbecker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 E Bridenbecker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 E Bridenbecker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street
La Habra, CA 90631
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St
La Habra, CA 90631
Casa Madrid Apartment Homes
1301 Las Riendas Dr
La Habra, CA 92835
The Heights
450 North Walnut Street
La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy
La Habra, CA 90631
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd
La Habra, CA 90631

Similar Pages

La Habra 1 BedroomsLa Habra 2 Bedrooms
La Habra Apartments with BalconyLa Habra Apartments with Parking
La Habra Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

La Habra City
Lowell

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles