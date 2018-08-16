All apartments in La Habra
Find more places like 1830 Pine Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Habra, CA
/
1830 Pine Dr.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

1830 Pine Dr.

1830 Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Habra
See all
Lowell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1830 Pine Drive, La Habra, CA 90631
Lowell

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
*Available Now in LA HABRA!* - Open House Info on our website: www.LSPropertyManagement.net *Security deposit is based on approved credit. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Office DRE# 01899596.

Fantastic location in the Heritage Village Community of La Habra! As you drive into this community you will notice a very well-maintained community with green landscaping, ample parking, and undeniable pride in ownership throughout. This 2 Story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, garage, updated kitchen, living room, dining area, garage, and private patio. The bedrooms are a dream with ample closet space and built in shelves, beautiful views of the courtyard, and freshly painted! The master bedroom suite has an open floor plan with sink, vanity and private personal space. As you walk in through the front private courtyard entryway, youll know you found your next home! The kitchen is upgraded with oak color cabinets, granite counter tops, dishwasher, range, microwave, casual dining area with a ceiling fan, and a formal dining area open to the large living room with a stone fireplace. From the living room you have access to the private patio area with pergola shade overlooking a large open space grass area and a soothing water fountain! The spacious 2 car garage has laundry hook ups, storage shelves, electric door operator and convenient direct home access. Cable, water, trash, outside grounds and pool maintenance are included in monthly rent.

(RLNE5507649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 Pine Dr. have any available units?
1830 Pine Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1830 Pine Dr. have?
Some of 1830 Pine Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 Pine Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1830 Pine Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 Pine Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1830 Pine Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1830 Pine Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1830 Pine Dr. offers parking.
Does 1830 Pine Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 Pine Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 Pine Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1830 Pine Dr. has a pool.
Does 1830 Pine Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1830 Pine Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 Pine Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1830 Pine Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1830 Pine Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1830 Pine Dr. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd
La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy
La Habra, CA 90631
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St
La Habra, CA 90631
The Heights
450 North Walnut Street
La Habra, CA 90631
Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street
La Habra, CA 90631
Casa Madrid Apartment Homes
1301 Las Riendas Dr
La Habra, CA 92835

Similar Pages

La Habra 1 BedroomsLa Habra 2 Bedrooms
La Habra Apartments with BalconyLa Habra Apartments with Parking
La Habra Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

La Habra City
Lowell

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles