1830 Pine Dr.

*Available Now in LA HABRA!*



Fantastic location in the Heritage Village Community of La Habra! As you drive into this community you will notice a very well-maintained community with green landscaping, ample parking, and undeniable pride in ownership throughout. This 2 Story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, garage, updated kitchen, living room, dining area, garage, and private patio. The bedrooms are a dream with ample closet space and built in shelves, beautiful views of the courtyard, and freshly painted! The master bedroom suite has an open floor plan with sink, vanity and private personal space. As you walk in through the front private courtyard entryway, youll know you found your next home! The kitchen is upgraded with oak color cabinets, granite counter tops, dishwasher, range, microwave, casual dining area with a ceiling fan, and a formal dining area open to the large living room with a stone fireplace. From the living room you have access to the private patio area with pergola shade overlooking a large open space grass area and a soothing water fountain! The spacious 2 car garage has laundry hook ups, storage shelves, electric door operator and convenient direct home access. Cable, water, trash, outside grounds and pool maintenance are included in monthly rent.



