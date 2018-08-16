166 Pinkerton Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Pristine brand-new home in Luna community built by City Venture. This home has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with the modern contemporary and luxury amenities. This home is bright and airy with open floor plan. Kitchen consists of quartz counter tops and large island for cooking enthusiast. MUST SEE DO NOT PASS this by.