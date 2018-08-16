All apartments in La Habra
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:25 AM

166 Pinkerton Ln

166 Pinkerton Ln · No Longer Available
Location

166 Pinkerton Ln, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Pristine brand-new home in Luna community built by City Venture. This home has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with the modern contemporary and luxury amenities. This home is bright and airy with open floor plan. Kitchen consists of quartz counter tops and large island for cooking enthusiast. MUST SEE DO NOT PASS this by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Pinkerton Ln have any available units?
166 Pinkerton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 166 Pinkerton Ln have?
Some of 166 Pinkerton Ln's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Pinkerton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
166 Pinkerton Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Pinkerton Ln pet-friendly?
No, 166 Pinkerton Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 166 Pinkerton Ln offer parking?
Yes, 166 Pinkerton Ln offers parking.
Does 166 Pinkerton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 Pinkerton Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Pinkerton Ln have a pool?
No, 166 Pinkerton Ln does not have a pool.
Does 166 Pinkerton Ln have accessible units?
No, 166 Pinkerton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Pinkerton Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 Pinkerton Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 166 Pinkerton Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 166 Pinkerton Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

