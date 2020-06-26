All apartments in La Habra
Find more places like 1450 Pine Tree Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Habra, CA
/
1450 Pine Tree Court
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

1450 Pine Tree Court

1450 Pine Tree Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Habra
See all
La Habra City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1450 Pine Tree Court, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great Home Located adjacent to West ridge Golf Course. 6 Years ago Remodeled Newer Kitchen Cabinet and Granite Counter Top, All Appliance is
Stainless Steel, One Bedroom Downstairs with Bathroom with Shower. Large Family room with Back Yard Greenbelt View and also Side Yard
" Golf Course View" Master Bedroom with Green Belt View, Large One Bonus Room, Other large size Two Bedrooms , Property is Cull-ed-
Sac , Long Drive Way, Lot parking space, Newer Dual Pane Window with Wood Shutters, Very good Neighborhood. Near by the Property there are many Shopping
Centers, Which lot of Store, Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Pine Tree Court have any available units?
1450 Pine Tree Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1450 Pine Tree Court have?
Some of 1450 Pine Tree Court's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 Pine Tree Court currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Pine Tree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Pine Tree Court pet-friendly?
No, 1450 Pine Tree Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 1450 Pine Tree Court offer parking?
Yes, 1450 Pine Tree Court offers parking.
Does 1450 Pine Tree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 Pine Tree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Pine Tree Court have a pool?
No, 1450 Pine Tree Court does not have a pool.
Does 1450 Pine Tree Court have accessible units?
No, 1450 Pine Tree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Pine Tree Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 Pine Tree Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1450 Pine Tree Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1450 Pine Tree Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy
La Habra, CA 90631
The Heights
450 North Walnut Street
La Habra, CA 90631
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd
La Habra, CA 90631
Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street
La Habra, CA 90631
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St
La Habra, CA 90631

Similar Pages

La Habra 1 BedroomsLa Habra 2 Bedrooms
La Habra Apartments with BalconyLa Habra Apartments with Parking
La Habra Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

La Habra City
Lowell

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles