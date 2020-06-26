1450 Pine Tree Court

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Great Home Located adjacent to West ridge Golf Course. 6 Years ago Remodeled Newer Kitchen Cabinet and Granite Counter Top, All Appliance is

Stainless Steel, One Bedroom Downstairs with Bathroom with Shower. Large Family room with Back Yard Greenbelt View and also Side Yard

" Golf Course View" Master Bedroom with Green Belt View, Large One Bonus Room, Other large size Two Bedrooms , Property is Cull-ed-

Sac , Long Drive Way, Lot parking space, Newer Dual Pane Window with Wood Shutters, Very good Neighborhood. Near by the Property there are many Shopping

Centers, Which lot of Store, Restaurants.