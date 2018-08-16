1426 Yorkshire Ln..

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

Newly Remodeled Spacious 3bed 2.5bath Townhouse - Property Id: 150526



Welcome home to this newly remodeled 3bed 2.5bath townhouse in the sought after Sunny Hills Village community. Open floor plan with new paint, new window coverings, and new vinyl waterproof wood flooring throughout. Kitchen features granite countertops, new stainless steel stove/oven & new stainless steel dishwasher. Half bath downstairs perfect for guests. Bedrooms boast floor to ceiling mirrored closet doors with plenty of storage and ceiling fans. Master bedroom with en suite bath includes a walk in closet and separate toilet/shower bathroom. Great patio space with pergola, plenty of lighting, and planter boxes leads to 2 car garage with laundry hook ups. Washer & Dryer included with no warranty or guarantee. This beautiful, quiet community has well maintained greenbelts, large park with playground equipment, basketball court, plenty of parking, and gated pool with newly remodeled bathrooms. Looking for long term renters. 1 year lease term, $3000 deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150526p

Property Id 150526



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5113501)