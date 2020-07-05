All apartments in La Habra
Find more places like 1311 Kenwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Habra, CA
/
1311 Kenwood Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:10 AM

1311 Kenwood Street

1311 Kenwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Habra
See all
La Habra City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1311 Kenwood Street, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
$2,800.00 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1373 sq ft home on a quiet street centrally located in La Habra. A/C, heating, wood floors, carpeted bedrooms, updated bathrooms, living room has brick fireplace, oversized slider door leads to private backyard with a covered patio. Backyard features a mature grapefruit and a tangerine tree. All bedrooms have large mirrored sliding closet doors. Plenty of storage cabinets. Separate Laundry room off kitchen with more storage. Large pantry in kitchen with an eating area. There is a long and large driveway with a two car, detached garage. Master bedroom has a master bathroom attached. The home is centrally located and is close to schools, hospitals, dining, parks and plenty of shopping. Excellent School Districts: Fullerton Joint and La Habra City School District, $2800.00 security deposit. Call Suzanne at 562-584-1311.
YouTube Video Tour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mz_QvpGOyEo
This property is managed by landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Kenwood Street have any available units?
1311 Kenwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1311 Kenwood Street have?
Some of 1311 Kenwood Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Kenwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Kenwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Kenwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Kenwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 1311 Kenwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Kenwood Street offers parking.
Does 1311 Kenwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Kenwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Kenwood Street have a pool?
No, 1311 Kenwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Kenwood Street have accessible units?
No, 1311 Kenwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Kenwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 Kenwood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 Kenwood Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1311 Kenwood Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy
La Habra, CA 90631
Casa Madrid Apartment Homes
1301 Las Riendas Dr
La Habra, CA 92835
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd
La Habra, CA 90631
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St
La Habra, CA 90631
Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street
La Habra, CA 90631

Similar Pages

La Habra 1 BedroomsLa Habra 2 Bedrooms
La Habra Apartments with BalconyLa Habra Apartments with Parking
La Habra Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

La Habra City
Lowell

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles