1311 Kenwood Street

$2,800.00 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1373 sq ft home on a quiet street centrally located in La Habra. A/C, heating, wood floors, carpeted bedrooms, updated bathrooms, living room has brick fireplace, oversized slider door leads to private backyard with a covered patio. Backyard features a mature grapefruit and a tangerine tree. All bedrooms have large mirrored sliding closet doors. Plenty of storage cabinets. Separate Laundry room off kitchen with more storage. Large pantry in kitchen with an eating area. There is a long and large driveway with a two car, detached garage. Master bedroom has a master bathroom attached. The home is centrally located and is close to schools, hospitals, dining, parks and plenty of shopping. Excellent School Districts: Fullerton Joint and La Habra City School District, $2800.00 security deposit. Call Suzanne at 562-584-1311.

YouTube Video Tour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mz_QvpGOyEo

