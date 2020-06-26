Rent Calculator
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM
27 Prosa
27 Prosa
·
No Longer Available
Location
27 Prosa, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Easy to show. Go Direct
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27 Prosa have any available units?
27 Prosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 27 Prosa currently offering any rent specials?
27 Prosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Prosa pet-friendly?
No, 27 Prosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 27 Prosa offer parking?
Yes, 27 Prosa offers parking.
Does 27 Prosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Prosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Prosa have a pool?
No, 27 Prosa does not have a pool.
Does 27 Prosa have accessible units?
No, 27 Prosa does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Prosa have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Prosa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Prosa have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Prosa does not have units with air conditioning.
