504 S Osage

Location, location, location! Newly remodeled luxury apartment one block from the Forum and the site of the new NFL stadium. Unit is a bright and airy one bedroom, one bathroom ground floor courtyard apartment with lovely garden view and no common walls! New stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, stove, microwave), paint, new cabinets with Quartz counter tops and white subway tile in kitchen and bathroom, all new fixtures, new faux wood vinyl flooring, double pane soundproof windows, all new blinds. Unit has central air conditioning and heating. (No refrigerator but there is an ice-maker hook up.) The unit has a small yard and garden area with a detached, enclosed garage parking for one and an additional space outside garage. The garage also has a small workshop area. Non-smoking/vaping tenant, excellent credit history required, no Section 8.