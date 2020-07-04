All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 504 S Osage.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
504 S Osage
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM

504 S Osage

504 South Osage Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

504 South Osage Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Location, location, location! Newly remodeled luxury apartment one block from the Forum and the site of the new NFL stadium. Unit is a bright and airy one bedroom, one bathroom ground floor courtyard apartment with lovely garden view and no common walls! New stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, stove, microwave), paint, new cabinets with Quartz counter tops and white subway tile in kitchen and bathroom, all new fixtures, new faux wood vinyl flooring, double pane soundproof windows, all new blinds. Unit has central air conditioning and heating. (No refrigerator but there is an ice-maker hook up.) The unit has a small yard and garden area with a detached, enclosed garage parking for one and an additional space outside garage. The garage also has a small workshop area. Non-smoking/vaping tenant, excellent credit history required, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 S Osage have any available units?
504 S Osage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 504 S Osage have?
Some of 504 S Osage's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 S Osage currently offering any rent specials?
504 S Osage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 S Osage pet-friendly?
No, 504 S Osage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 504 S Osage offer parking?
Yes, 504 S Osage offers parking.
Does 504 S Osage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 S Osage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 S Osage have a pool?
No, 504 S Osage does not have a pool.
Does 504 S Osage have accessible units?
No, 504 S Osage does not have accessible units.
Does 504 S Osage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 S Osage has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 S Osage have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 504 S Osage has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303
619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInglewood Apartments with Parking
Inglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles