Last updated April 16 2019 at 1:08 AM

2716 West 82nd Place

2716 West 82nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

2716 West 82nd Place, Inglewood, CA 90305
Morningside Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully remodeled inside and out. Very nicely remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, new cabinetry, subway glass tiled backsplash, large stainless steel farmhouse apron front single bowl sink, stainless steel dishwasher and stove. This home has not one but two dining areas. Open formal dining room and a cozy breakfast room surrounded by morning sunshine. Living room has a fireplace and a large bay window and high ceilings. Recessed lighting throughout. New wood looking ceramic tile. Very nice open floor plan. Bathrooms have been remodeled and beautifully designed. Central a/c and heating. The exterior and interior has been upgraded to a smooth high grade finish. Front courtyard patio is perfect for relaxing or just to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee. New landscaping in front and backyard. Detached two car garage with new door and automatic opener. Near new Rams Stadium, Forum and Hollywood Park. Steps away from Circle Park.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 West 82nd Place have any available units?
2716 West 82nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 2716 West 82nd Place have?
Some of 2716 West 82nd Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 West 82nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
2716 West 82nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 West 82nd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2716 West 82nd Place is pet friendly.
Does 2716 West 82nd Place offer parking?
Yes, 2716 West 82nd Place offers parking.
Does 2716 West 82nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 West 82nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 West 82nd Place have a pool?
No, 2716 West 82nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 2716 West 82nd Place have accessible units?
No, 2716 West 82nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 West 82nd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2716 West 82nd Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2716 West 82nd Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2716 West 82nd Place has units with air conditioning.
