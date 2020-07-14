109 W Fairview Blvd.

Amenities

hardwood floors 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

2bd/2ba Single Family Home Newly Remodeled - Location . Location . Location - 2bd/2ba Single Family Home

in beautiful residential neighborhood, good size bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms, new tile floor in kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floor in living room and bedrooms, nice layout with front and back entry doors, new kitchen appliances, and new dual pane vinyl windows, Sorry, No pets, No Section 8. Price subject to change. Security deposit requirement may change based on credit history.

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured.

Easy to show with short notice.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2674793)