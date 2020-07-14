All apartments in Inglewood
109 W Fairview Blvd.
109 W Fairview Blvd

109 West Fairview Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

109 West Fairview Boulevard, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
2bd/2ba Single Family Home Newly Remodeled - Location . Location . Location - 2bd/2ba Single Family Home
in beautiful residential neighborhood, good size bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms, new tile floor in kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floor in living room and bedrooms, nice layout with front and back entry doors, new kitchen appliances, and new dual pane vinyl windows, Sorry, No pets, No Section 8. Price subject to change. Security deposit requirement may change based on credit history.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured.
Easy to show with short notice.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2674793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 109 W Fairview Blvd have any available units?
109 W Fairview Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
Is 109 W Fairview Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
109 W Fairview Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 W Fairview Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 109 W Fairview Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 109 W Fairview Blvd offer parking?
No, 109 W Fairview Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 109 W Fairview Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 W Fairview Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 W Fairview Blvd have a pool?
No, 109 W Fairview Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 109 W Fairview Blvd have accessible units?
No, 109 W Fairview Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 109 W Fairview Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 W Fairview Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 W Fairview Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 W Fairview Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

