All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 8262 Manifesto Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
8262 Manifesto Circle
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:24 AM

8262 Manifesto Circle

8262 Manifesto Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8262 Manifesto Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
**Virtual Tours Available!**

This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom offers 1214 square feet of spacious living. High vaulted ceilings adds to the already large and open entry way. The kitchen features upgraded stainless steel appliances, double bowl sink, custom all white cabinetry and matching white countertops creating a beautiful modern aesthetic with plentiful storage space. The kitchen leads to a generously-sized living room complemented with access to a private wrap-around backyard. This home offers an oversized master bedroom with upgraded private bathroom and large closet and two other spacious bedroom sand upgraded bathroom. Two car garage with washer and dryer! With hardwood-like floors, new paint, and recessed lighting throughout, this home is move-in ready! Quick 10 minute drive to the beach and access to community pool and spa! Come experience this gem before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8262 Manifesto Circle have any available units?
8262 Manifesto Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8262 Manifesto Circle have?
Some of 8262 Manifesto Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8262 Manifesto Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8262 Manifesto Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8262 Manifesto Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8262 Manifesto Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8262 Manifesto Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8262 Manifesto Circle offers parking.
Does 8262 Manifesto Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8262 Manifesto Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8262 Manifesto Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8262 Manifesto Circle has a pool.
Does 8262 Manifesto Circle have accessible units?
No, 8262 Manifesto Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8262 Manifesto Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8262 Manifesto Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 8262 Manifesto Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8262 Manifesto Circle has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles