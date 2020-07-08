8262 Manifesto Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

**Virtual Tours Available!**



This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom offers 1214 square feet of spacious living. High vaulted ceilings adds to the already large and open entry way. The kitchen features upgraded stainless steel appliances, double bowl sink, custom all white cabinetry and matching white countertops creating a beautiful modern aesthetic with plentiful storage space. The kitchen leads to a generously-sized living room complemented with access to a private wrap-around backyard. This home offers an oversized master bedroom with upgraded private bathroom and large closet and two other spacious bedroom sand upgraded bathroom. Two car garage with washer and dryer! With hardwood-like floors, new paint, and recessed lighting throughout, this home is move-in ready! Quick 10 minute drive to the beach and access to community pool and spa! Come experience this gem before it is gone!