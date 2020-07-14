All apartments in Hayward
Alvista at The Bridge Apartments.
Alvista at The Bridge Apartments

25800 Industrial Blvd · (510) 241-4056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25800 Industrial Blvd, Hayward, CA 94545
Mt. Eden

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit H164 · Avail. now

$2,051

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit T2252 · Avail. now

$2,192

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit X2284 · Avail. now

$2,192

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit F148 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 901 sqft

Unit D334 · Avail. now

$2,657

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 901 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alvista at The Bridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
furnished
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
valet service
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet cafe
online portal
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities. We ask that you help us be stewards in decreasing the spread of germs and disease by using alternative methods of communication in place of face-to-face interaction. If you are a future resident, we are happy to arrange an in-person tour for you at a later date and invite you to tour our website in the meantime and call or email us. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Alvista at The Bridge Apartments have any available units?
Alvista at The Bridge Apartments has 7 units available starting at $2,051 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does Alvista at The Bridge Apartments have?
Some of Alvista at The Bridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alvista at The Bridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Alvista at The Bridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alvista at The Bridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Alvista at The Bridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Alvista at The Bridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Alvista at The Bridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Alvista at The Bridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alvista at The Bridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alvista at The Bridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Alvista at The Bridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Alvista at The Bridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Alvista at The Bridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Alvista at The Bridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alvista at The Bridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.

