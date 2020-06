Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fully Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath - Beautiful single story home recently renovated and upgraded.



Please call Jose Albornoz 510-833-9918

CalDRE 02048704



Features include tile flooring throughout for easy maintenance;

Completely Renovated

Canned Lighting throughout

Celing fans in each room

Newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and stone counter tops in modern kitchen;

3 large bedrooms with ceiling fans;

2 full upgraded bathrooms;

Central HVAC system (AIR CONDITIONING)

Ver spacious yard

Conveniently located within walking distance to BART and easy freeway access.

Kenmore Front Loading Washer and Dryer



Tenant pays all utilities; no pets; no smoking;



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4805627)