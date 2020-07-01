All apartments in Hayward
27759 Del Norte Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

27759 Del Norte Ct

27759 Del Norte Court · (408) 449-0746
Location

27759 Del Norte Court, Hayward, CA 94545
Glen Eden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $3295 · Avail. now

$3,295

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1474 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
4BD/3BA Townhouse walking distance from schools - Property Id: 312256

Spacious Town Home for Rent!
**4BD/ 3BA 1,474 SqFt **
Located in Hayward CA off Hesperian Blvd and Arf Ave. Variety of schools just a few steps away!!!! Including Mt Eden High School, Lorin Eden Elementary and Leadership Public Schools.

- 2 car carport , also one extra space for guest on the side of the units
-Hardwood floor throughout the home
-Dual Pain windows
-Master bedroom with full bath
-Washer and Dryer
-Spacious Patio with 2 storage sheds
- Located near Highway 880

Pets- Okay but limited to 2 small - medium size
Tenant pays PG&E , Water and Garbage (all utilities )

Rent :$3,295/ month
Deposit: $3,295
Pet Deposit: $500 or $800 for 2
Application fee per adult
Contact Jackie @ 408-449-0746 for viewings and further details
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/27759-del-norte-ct-hayward-ca/312256
Property Id 312256

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5955525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27759 Del Norte Ct have any available units?
27759 Del Norte Ct has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does 27759 Del Norte Ct have?
Some of 27759 Del Norte Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27759 Del Norte Ct currently offering any rent specials?
27759 Del Norte Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27759 Del Norte Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 27759 Del Norte Ct is pet friendly.
Does 27759 Del Norte Ct offer parking?
Yes, 27759 Del Norte Ct offers parking.
Does 27759 Del Norte Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27759 Del Norte Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27759 Del Norte Ct have a pool?
No, 27759 Del Norte Ct does not have a pool.
Does 27759 Del Norte Ct have accessible units?
No, 27759 Del Norte Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 27759 Del Norte Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 27759 Del Norte Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
