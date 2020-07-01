Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly carport

4BD/3BA Townhouse walking distance from schools - Property Id: 312256



Spacious Town Home for Rent!

**4BD/ 3BA 1,474 SqFt **

Located in Hayward CA off Hesperian Blvd and Arf Ave. Variety of schools just a few steps away!!!! Including Mt Eden High School, Lorin Eden Elementary and Leadership Public Schools.



- 2 car carport , also one extra space for guest on the side of the units

-Hardwood floor throughout the home

-Dual Pain windows

-Master bedroom with full bath

-Washer and Dryer

-Spacious Patio with 2 storage sheds

- Located near Highway 880



Pets- Okay but limited to 2 small - medium size

Tenant pays PG&E , Water and Garbage (all utilities )



Rent :$3,295/ month

Deposit: $3,295

Pet Deposit: $500 or $800 for 2

Application fee per adult

Contact Jackie @ 408-449-0746 for viewings and further details

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/27759-del-norte-ct-hayward-ca/312256

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5955525)