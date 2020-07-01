Amenities
4BD/3BA Townhouse walking distance from schools - Property Id: 312256
Spacious Town Home for Rent!
**4BD/ 3BA 1,474 SqFt **
Located in Hayward CA off Hesperian Blvd and Arf Ave. Variety of schools just a few steps away!!!! Including Mt Eden High School, Lorin Eden Elementary and Leadership Public Schools.
- 2 car carport , also one extra space for guest on the side of the units
-Hardwood floor throughout the home
-Dual Pain windows
-Master bedroom with full bath
-Washer and Dryer
-Spacious Patio with 2 storage sheds
- Located near Highway 880
Pets- Okay but limited to 2 small - medium size
Tenant pays PG&E , Water and Garbage (all utilities )
Rent :$3,295/ month
Deposit: $3,295
Pet Deposit: $500 or $800 for 2
Application fee per adult
Contact Jackie @ 408-449-0746 for viewings and further details
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/27759-del-norte-ct-hayward-ca/312256
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5955525)