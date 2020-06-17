Amenities

on-site laundry

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry

Ashwant Prasad - 510-862-7704 - IMMEDIATE MOVE IN 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT HAYWARDVery nice 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment located 27033 Belvedere Ct Hayward 94544. This is a spacious unit with good sized bedrooms and living room. This is part of a 18 unit apartment complex. There is coin laundry on the premises and water, hot water, trash, and heating gas is paid by landlord. All you pay is PG&EPlease good credit or co signer with good credit required.Please use the google map link to understand exactly where it is located.Address is 27033 Belvedere Ct Hayward CA 94544Deposit is $2,200No Pets PleaseFAQ'SYes there is coin laundry on site but not inside the unitWe pay for Trash, Water, Hot Water, Heating Gas and you pay PG&EThe unit is available Right awayGood credit or co signer with good credit is requiredSection 8 is okPlease call or e-mail me some information about yourself such as the number of people that will be living in the unit. Where you guys all work