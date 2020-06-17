All apartments in Hayward
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:30 AM

27033 Belvedere Ct

27033 Belvedere Court · (510) 862-7704
Location

27033 Belvedere Court, Hayward, CA 94544
Harder-Tennyson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Ashwant Prasad - 510-862-7704 - IMMEDIATE MOVE IN 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT HAYWARDVery nice 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment located 27033 Belvedere Ct Hayward 94544. This is a spacious unit with good sized bedrooms and living room. This is part of a 18 unit apartment complex. There is coin laundry on the premises and water, hot water, trash, and heating gas is paid by landlord. All you pay is PG&EPlease good credit or co signer with good credit required.Please use the google map link to understand exactly where it is located.Address is 27033 Belvedere Ct Hayward CA 94544Deposit is $2,200No Pets PleaseFAQ'SYes there is coin laundry on site but not inside the unitWe pay for Trash, Water, Hot Water, Heating Gas and you pay PG&EThe unit is available Right awayGood credit or co signer with good credit is requiredSection 8 is okPlease call or e-mail me some information about yourself such as the number of people that will be living in the unit. Where you guys all work

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27033 Belvedere Ct have any available units?
27033 Belvedere Ct has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
Is 27033 Belvedere Ct currently offering any rent specials?
27033 Belvedere Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27033 Belvedere Ct pet-friendly?
No, 27033 Belvedere Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hayward.
Does 27033 Belvedere Ct offer parking?
No, 27033 Belvedere Ct does not offer parking.
Does 27033 Belvedere Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27033 Belvedere Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27033 Belvedere Ct have a pool?
No, 27033 Belvedere Ct does not have a pool.
Does 27033 Belvedere Ct have accessible units?
No, 27033 Belvedere Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 27033 Belvedere Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 27033 Belvedere Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27033 Belvedere Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 27033 Belvedere Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
